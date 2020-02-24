10 Ways to Make Spring Cleaning Sustainable and EASY
Spring cleaning... alright, we've said it! It's *wild* to think that we're already talking about a new season and everything that comes with it. Most noteworthy of these things (along with longer, brighter days) includes tidying and organizing. So, in the spirit of organizing, we're giving you all the inspo you need to get started, including these sustainable products. From sleek disposal bins to eco-friendly supplies, they'll have you covered when it comes to saving your home — and the planet. Take a look below to get shopping.
Brabantia NewIcon Pedal Bin ($54+): Who knew a trash can could be so pretty? This 8-gallon pedal-open option not only comes in eight stylish colors, but each purchase made goes towards helping rid the world's oceans of plastic. And we are here for it.
Cleancult All Purpose Cleaner ($17): Plastic bottles are *so* last year. Meet this glass Cleancult one filled with All Purpose cleaning product to cover off on every surface in your home. Bonus: The company is committed to sustainable practices and only sends their items in paper-based, 100% recyclable milk cartons. Sign us up!
E-Cloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloths ($15): Swap your paper towels with these microfiber cloths. They clean grit, grime and (yes!) fingerprints off surfaces with their chemical-free makeup. Stock up on a bunch and all your tidying needs will be covered for this year and in the years to come.
Wrought Studio Andrade Cube Bookcase ($30): There's nothing like a little spring cleaning to identify just how many things you own. This time around, corral clutter in these stackable cubes in lieu of plastic options. The toxin-free material is made from recycled paperboard so you can feel good about stashing away 10 years worth of vintage records.
Brabantia Trash/Recycling Bin ($142): Compile trash AND recycling in one place! This product is made with two inner buckets to compile waste in a way that still save on space — it's genius!
Branch Basics Cleaning Starter Kit ($69): Meet your holy grail cleaning kit. This includes everything you need, including a concentrate, empty spray bottles, a foaming wash bottle and laundry bottle in gentle formulas that are kind to you and the environment. Additionally, the bottles are BPA-free, and meant to be recycled, for your easiest sudsing spree yet.
Brabantia Lift-O-Matic Rotary Dryer ($75): We love the brand behind this rotary dryer, Brabantia, which is committed to helping reduce global warming with it's partnerships. Speaking to the product itself, it works to save energy by letting the sun and wind dry your items. Switch your traditional laundry needs to this one and you won't regret it!
Nordic Naturals Superior Mop Starter System ($128): Clean your floors with two simple ingredients: mop pads and water. How about that for conservative cleaning?!
Seventeen Generation Recycled Trash Bags ($11): Yes, it's important to recycle. But, have you ever thought of using recycled bags to collect your items? Made with 100% virgin plastic, these are just the bags you need to get the job done responsibly.
Honey-Can-Do Recycled Plastic Hangers ($20+): Let's be honest, your closet will need a little TLC this time of year. Be sure to reach for these repurposed hangers to banish clutter as you give them care!