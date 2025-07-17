Will Poulter's BritBox Agatha Christie Mystery Will Fill The 'Outrageous' Void

The Outrageous season finale brought the show to a close on July 16, but if you're already missing the opulent 1930s luxury of the show, then do I have the perfect BritBox period drama for you. Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is a three-part miniseries that forever changed me. I watched it with my sister once...and now we talk about it every time we're together. It keeps you engaged and on the edge of your seat the whole time — and did I mention Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter have insane chemistry?

Here's everything you need to know about Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, streaming on BritBox now.

Where can I watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is streaming on BritBox now. Go ahead and carve out a few hours to watch it, because once you start, you won't want to stop!

How many episodes are there in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Why Didn't They Ask Evans? has three episodes total, which makes it easy to binge watch in one day! Here's the rundown: Season 1, Episode 1 premiered on April 14, 2023

Who's in the Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast? BritBox In addition to The Bear's Will Poulter, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? has some faces you'll definitely recognize: Will Poulter as Bobby Jones

as Bobby Jones Lucy Boynton as Frankie Derwent

as Frankie Derwent Hugh Laurie as Dr. James Nicholson (and he also wrote and directed the miniseries!)

as Dr. James Nicholson (and he also wrote and directed the miniseries!) Jim Broadbent as Lord Marcham

as Lord Marcham Emma Thompson as Lady Marcham

as Lady Marcham Maeve Dermody as Moira Nicholson

as Moira Nicholson Jonathan Jules as Ralph "Knocker" Beadon

as Ralph "Knocker" Beadon Alistair Petrie as Reverend Richard Jones

as Reverend Richard Jones Daniel Ings as Roger Bassington-ffrench

as Roger Bassington-ffrench Miles Jupp as Henry Bassington-ffrench

as Henry Bassington-ffrench Amy Nuttall as Sylvia Bassington-ffrench

as Sylvia Bassington-ffrench Conleth Hill as Dr. Alwyn Thomas

as Dr. Alwyn Thomas Morwenna Banks as Mrs. Cayman

as Mrs. Cayman Joshua James as Dr. George Arbuthnot

as Dr. George Arbuthnot Richard Dixon as Leo Cayman

What is the story of Why didn't they ask Evans? Why Didn't They Ask Evans? opens with caddy Bobby Jones finding a man who appear to have fallen off the cliffs in the Welsh town of Marchbolt. The man regains consciousness and asks Bobby, "Why didn't they ask Evans?" before succumbing to his wounds. After reconnecting with his childhood friend Lady Frankie Derwent, the pair sets out to discover who Evans is — if they live long enough to find answers.

Where did Why Didn't They Ask Evans? film? Why Didn't They Ask Evans? filmed in Surrey, England and Swansea, Wales in the summer of 2021.

Who was the killer in Why did they ask Evans? Spoiler alert!! After searching for the murderer for three whole episodes, getting trapped in a lavish house, and eventually getting kidnapped, Bobby and Frankie realize that Roger and Moira have been manipulating the whole situation in an attempt to secure a fortune from the late John Savage, and murdering people along the way.

