30 Best Summer Movies Perfect For Rainy Nights In
Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.
After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.
When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.
Summer means ice cream, lake days, the smell of sunscreen, and late nights on the patio. However, when those inevitable rainy days hit — or winter inevitably rolls back around — I try to manifest that sweet seasonal feeling with some of the best summer movies. Whether I'm watching Jaws, or I just can help but throw on The Parent Trap one more time, I can't help but transport to warmer, whimsical days. Need some inspo for your own next summer movie night? Check out this list for all our favorite picks!
Mamma Mia!
Anything with Meryl Streep is a winner in my book, but Mamma Mia! is in my top 5 for sure. Set to ABBA’s classic music on the most beautiful Greek island, Sophie Sheridan invites three men from her mother Donna's past to her wedding, hoping to discover which one is her father. This movie is a summer dream — a dream I definitely want to live in.
Dirty Dancing
Nobody puts Baby in a corner! In the summer of 1963, young Frances "Baby" Houseman and her family head to a vacation resort, where she meets dance instructor Johnny Castle and quickly falls for him. This coming of age movie gives all of the summer vibes.
The Parent Trap
We know it, we love it, we're watching it again. Identical twins Annie and Hallie (both played by THE Lindsay Lohan), separated at birth and raised by one of their parents, meet at summer camp and pull off the ultimate scheme to reunite their divorced parents by switching places. The movie screams summer as it kicks off with the twins attending the most picturesque summer camp and also serves us some killer fashion by Meredith Blake. A win-win.
Grease
Set in the 1950s and complete with poodle skirts and leather jackets, high school seniors Danny and Sandy fall in love, then out of love, then back in love at Rydell High. Filled with classic songs you know by heart and old school fashion, Grease is a fun watch every time.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
As someone from Chicago, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been a favorite forever. In fact, my boyfriend and I dressed as Ferris and Sloane for Halloween a few years back! Ferris (played by the man who captured SJP's heart, Matthew Broderick) fakes being sick and skips school with his girlfriend Sloane and best friend Cameron for the best day ever in downtown Chicago, all while trying not to get caught.
Jurassic Park
Starring the lovely Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park is about billionaire John Hammond's amusement park filled with cloned dinosaurs. What could go wrong? Everything, it turns out, when the creatures escape and a group of visitors must fight for survival.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Starring some very recognizable faces — Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn — a group of four best friends discover a pair of jeans that somehow fits each of them perfectly. Since they’re spending their summers apart, the girls mail the jeans back and forth to each other, sharing stories of their summers with it. Watch this movie — and it's sequel — before Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3finally comes out!
The Way, Way Back
Shy 14-year-old Duncan finds himself during a summer vacation with his mother and her overbearing boyfriend, and seeks refuge at the local water park. This coming-of-age movie follows Duncan falling for his first crush (and kiss!), forming an unexpected friendship with Owen (the manager of the local water park), and finding his footing with his family. My only downside to this one? Steve Carrell plays a jerk in this movie, which feels so wrong. Besides that, it’s a 10/10.
The Last Song
The movie that introduced Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth follows rebellious teen, Ronnie, as she moves to live with her father in a beach town one summer. This coming-of-age romance is based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name. And warning: you will need tissues.
The Talented Mr. Ripley
This movie is in my top 10, no question — but it's honestly so underrated! Tom Ripley is sent to Europe to retrieve a wealthy man's son, but his envy and desire for a luxurious lifestyle lead to deception and murder. This movie goes to so many places you wouldn’t expect, which makes this a fun watch. Also, Jude Law has never looked better (yes, including in The Holiday).
High School Musical 2
This is a forever classic, TBH. HSM2 (if you somehow don’t know) follows basketball star/talented singer Troy (Zac Efron) and total brainiac/gifted vocalist Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) into summer, where they deal with new summer jobs, potential basketball scholarships, a talent show, and some amazing outfits from Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale). Some may say it's...fabulous.
Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls travel to Spain to compete in an international music festival, where they sing in the streets randomly, fight about taking the competition seriously, and strut like they mean it. Filled with a classic soundtrack and beautiful Barcelona, this one always gets me in the summer mood.
Palm Springs
This movie is a unique one, to say the least! After Nyles and Sarah meet at a wedding in Palm Springs, they find themselves stuck in a time loop. Similar to the classic Groundhog Day, but much funnier and more romantic, the two relive the same day over and over as they try to break the cycle and get back to their normal lives.
Someone Great
After breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, Jenny tries to navigate her life with NYC as a newly single girl. This surprisingly refreshing movie about a breakup strikes a balance of being sentiment and real while still being a fun and easy watch. Well...not that easy...some of us may or may not have cried...
Jaws
For when you need something a little on the scarier side, but you’re not even close to ready for Halloween movies. The community of Amity Island is terrorized by a great white shark, leading the police chief, a marine biologist, and shark hunter to stop it. What could go wrong?
The Sandlot
In the summer of 1962, the new kid in town joins a group of boys who play baseball at the local sandlot. It’s about friendship, baseball, pool days, and a terrifying dog named “Beast.” This will tap into all your nostalgic yearning for the simpler summers of childhood past!
Mother of the Bride
A mother navigates the emotional and logistical challenges of planning her daughter's wedding, dealing with family dynamics, societal expectations, and her own feelings about the upcoming nuptials. That's not interesting enough? Chad Michael Murray is incredibly hot in it — 'nuff said.
In The Heights
In New York City's Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi dreams of a better life for himself and his community. Filled with dancing and fun music, this is an easy summer watch for the whole family. Whether it's sunny, stormy, or anything in between, you'll be singing, "Calore, calore, calore," all summer long.
Stand by Me
Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body, four young friends — Gordie, Chris, Teddy, and Vern — set out on a journey to find the body of a missing boy. During their adventurous trek, the friends learn about themselves and the complexities of life. Nothing bonds like a unsolved missing persons case!
Adventureland
With a star studded cast of Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, Kristin Wiig, and Bill Hader, this coming-of-age movie is set at an amusement park in the summer of 1987. Recent college grad James Brennan takes a job at the amusement park, where he learns about love, friendship, and life’s unpredictability while saving for his trip to Europe.
Blue Crush
Anne Marie is a dedicated surfer, preparing for the Rip Masters surf competition...only for a pro footballer to come along and throw her off balance. Suddenly, Anne Marie is forced to choose between victory and love in this Hawaii-set classic.
The Karate Kid
After moving from the East Coast to Los Angeles, teenager Daniel LaRusso experiences bullying and struggles to fit in. He finds an unexpected ally in Mr. Miyagi, who teaches him karate to defend himself against bullies and ultimately compete in a tournament.
Now and Then
Four childhood friends reunite as adults and reminisce about a pivotal summer in 1970 when they navigated growing pains, family issues, and their bond that has lasted through the years. The women all recall that was the summer they saved up for a treehouse...and go on a quest to learn more about the story of a deceased boy from their town.
Before Sunrise
The first of a well loved trilogy, Before Sunrise follows American Jesse and French Celine as they meet on a train to Vienna and decide to spend one romantic evening together. The two explore the city of Vienna together, discussing life, love, and their dreams before parting ways.
The Endless Summer
This documentary follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August as they travel the world in search of the perfect wave, capturing the beauty and culture of surfing in various exotic locations. It's absolutely awesome in all senses of the word.
Moonrise Kingdom
On a New England island in the 1960s, young lovers Sam and Suzy run away together, prompting a search party and a series of whimsical adventures as they confront their desires and fears. A Wes Anderson classic, this movie offers a fast-moving plot that never loses its viewers with Anderson’s unique and artful style.
Something’s Gotta Give
This beloved Nancy Meyers classic follows Erica and Harry as they butt heads at Erica’s stunning house in the Hamptons. Set in the most picturesque beach house you’ve ever seen, Erica and Harry navigate love and aging in this light and fun film.
Hot Summer Nights
This is an under-the-radar Timothée Chalamet movie that's a must see. Daniel (played by Timothée) moves to a small beach town for the summer, doesn’t fit in at all with the preppy and wealthy kids, and starts to sell drugs with a local drug dealer to make some money. Things get out of control quickly as he and his partner expand their business.
The Goonies
A ragtag group of neighborhood kids go on every child’s childhood adventure — seeking treasure with a real treasure map. Trying to save their homes from foreclosure, the kids face traps and criminals while creating lifelong friendships.
Vacation
Rusty and Debbie Griswold set off with their two kids on a cross country journey from Chicago to California to visit Walley World Amusement Park. Easy enough? Wrong — the Griswold family runs into every single problem possible. This is a fun revamp of a beloved Chevy Chase classic!
Header image via Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Searchlight Pictures, Vestron Pictures
