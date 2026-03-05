Hosting an Easter brunch or family dinner this spring? Now’s the ultimate time to get your space ready.

Crate & Barrel just kicked off their Easter Dining Event with insanely good discounts. We’re talking up to 30% off dining furniture and up to 40% off clearance rugs alongside the cutest Easter decor finds.

Running from March 5 to 18, this sale is your opportunity to snag ‘investment pieces’ (like a solid wood table or a heirloom-quality rug) for a fraction of the price. We sifted through Crate & Barrel’s site to find the best of the best, from festive accents to big-ticket items worth the splurge.

Shop our 10 favorite Easter decor and spring hosting finds from Crate & Barrel below.

Crate & Barrel Tufted Happy Easter Garland Every holiday deserves its own adorable garland, Easter included. We're simply in love with this pastel multicolor number ($29). It feels so classic and not too overstated. Plus, it's made from 100% organic cotton, so it's going to last you for many Easters to come.

Crate & Barrel Mini Stax Lemon Sorbet Easter Basket Liner This Easter basket liner went totally viral to the point that it sold out entirely last year. The hype is so real! If you're plotting a super cute basket for your little one, bestie, or S.O., this liner adds the ultimate personal touch, especially since you can customize it with an embroidered name or note in tons of different styles.

Crate & Barrel Atwell Spring Stackable Ribbed Double Old-Fashioned Glass This double Old-Fashioned glass comes in a charming range of colors like pink, green, blue, taupe, and clear. We highly recommend mixing them together for your Easter tablescape for added whimsy. They're all stackable together, too, so they'll store really well once the season's over – or keep them around for color on color!

Crate & Barrel Rennes Wool Traditional Hand-Tufted Light Blue Area Rug This hand-tufted rug measures 6 by 9 feet to fit larger spaces like your dining room or living space. The light blue and cream-white colorway feels ideal for a springtime refresh, but it'll work wonderfully for every season as you transition your decor. It's also shoppable in two more neutral hues for $599.99 (was $899.00).

Crate & Barrel Basque Weathered Light Brown Solid Wood Dining Table This dining table is made from a sustainably-acquired solid mango wood that delivers charming textures and grain alongside a grey wash and light brown stain. It easily sits six people and looks stunning with chairs and benches alike for some styling inspo.

Crate & Barrel Orchard Acacia Wood 3-Tier Serving Tower Any Easter-themed culinary creation is going to shine once you serve it via this three-tier tower. From cute cupcakes to deviled eggs, this could easily be the centerpiece of your Easter feast this year and for more years to come.

Crate & Barrel Small Rattan Bunny Decorative Sculpture This small bunny-shaped figure made from rattan adds Easter flair to your table or mantle without the accent feeling over-the-top.

Crate & Barrel White Ceramic Bunny Platter Ideal for holding Easter finger foods and desserts, this oblong platter features two tiny bunnies on each end for a subtle (yet so cute) touch.

Crate & Barrel Lakin Teak Extendable Dining Table Extendable from 61 to 99 inches, this on-sale dining table is perfect if you tend to host a wide variety of groups and often have to sit many people. The contrasting materials mean you can pair it with a multitude of chairs and more importantly, it'll last you a lifetime.

Crate & Barrel Girona Wool Handwoven Area Rug This 8 by 10-foot area rug features a "perfectly imperfect" geometric design that's handwoven for a lived-in feel. The texture is low-pile, so it's ideal for high-traffic areas like your living room or dining space. Originally $1,999, it's now on sale for $1,299.

