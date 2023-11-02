The Best Deviled Egg Recipes + Cooking Tips For The Most Egg-cellent Results
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Deviled eggs are the quintessential appetizer. Though they’re quite tasty any time of year, we think they’re especially fit for the holidays. Read: Thanksgivingand beyond. Their immaculate presentation lends them an air of elegance that’ll entertain friends and family alike – but they’re not as complicated to make as you’d think. Finding just the right balance between egg yolk and spices can be tricky, but when you get it right, everyone will let you know.
Plus, deviled eggs are having amoment right now. Nelson Serrano-Bahti, professional chef and Director of Innovation for the American Egg Board, attributes the popularity of deviled egg recipes to straight-up nostalgia.
“Just like fashion, food comes back. There are certain things that we grow up with that make us go back to our childhood, and it makes us feel good,” he said. “I feel that deviled eggs are that – they're part of Americana comfort food.”
But just because they’re a nostalgic snack doesn’t mean you have to stick to the antiquated ways of making deviled egg recipes. Serrano-Bahti noted that making deviled eggs has really become a lot easier through the years, because now, you can buy ready-made boiled eggs (among other ingredients) from the grocery store.
“Before, your grandma was boiling the eggs and having to peel them and they had to be perfect,” he said. “Now, you can achieve that with a little bit of like speed-scratch techniques that you come up with at home, or that an influencer is teaching you.”
Still want to learn how to boil eggs the right way? Get some cooking tips here.
Deviled eggs are wholesome and easy to customize – just take these recipes for example!
These 19 deviled egg recipes range from traditional to more modernized methods, but you really can’t go wrong either way.
Traditional Deviled Eggs
This very simple recipe will yield a classic bite in no time. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spicy Cajun Deviled Eggs
Spice things up with this Cajun-inspired deviled egg recipe. Cajun seasoning and hot sauce help you kick things up a notch! (via The Fast Recipe)
Fresh Herb Deviled Eggs
If you want to elevate a deviled egg recipe even further, try garnishing your dozen with fresh herbs like chives and dill! (via Completely Delicious)
Double Decker Deviled Eggs
Pate and microgreens will always bring some culinary flair. Try this deliciously fancy recipe next time you're set to host. (via Vikalinka)
Deviled Eggs with Pumpkin
Pumpkin incorporates some warmth into the flavors of this recipe. Fall flavors are here! (via Clean Cuisine)
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
This colorful take on a classic favorite combines beets, smoked salmon, and fresh cucumber for a bite-sized explosion of flavor. (via Little Broken)
Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Make your signature batch of guacamole, and add in four egg yolks. Then, spoon it into a dozen halved eggs, top with a sprinkle of chile powder, and watch them disappear in a flash. (via Jo Cooks)
Heavenly Deviled Eggs
With bacon and cheddar cheese, these deviled eggs will remind you of your favorite cookout foods. (via American Egg Board)
Chili Crab Deviled Eggs
Topped with premium jumbo crab meat, this deviled egg recipe is one swanky appetizer. (via Just Putzing Around the Kitchen)
Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs
Here’s further proof that you really can put Frank’s Red Hot Sauce on everything. (via Iowa Girl Eats)
Garam Masala Deviled Eggs
Add a dash of Indian flair and make your eggs stand out from the rest. Sprinkle these with sea salt immediately before serving to keep the eggs from drawing liquid out of the radishes. (via Indiaphile)
Jalapeño Popper Deviled Eggs
It’s time to walk on the spicy side of life. With chopped jalapeños in the yolk filling and on top, these deviled eggs pack the perfect amount of heat. (via Neighbor Food)
Deviled Tiramisu Eggs
Dessert deviled eggs may seem odd at first, but since most sweets start with eggs, it makes perfect sense that these are delicious. (via Improv Kitchen)
Curried Deviled Eggs
Anything but traditional, this appetizer is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, thanks to a special blend of herbs and spices, including cayenne pepper, cumin, and cilantro. (via Hey Nutrition Lady)
Italian Deviled Eggs
Prosciutto and basil infuse this deviled egg recipe with Italian influence, perfect for bringing to a dinner party. (via American Egg Board)
French Onion Dip Deviled Eggs
Caramelized onions and sour cream add a tangy flavor to this oh-so-yummy filling. In the end, it’s the sprinkle of lemon juice that brings it all together. (via Chocolate Moosey)
Truffle Deviled Eggs
These truffle-infused deviled eggs make an ordinary dish feel refined and sophisticated. (via My Easy Gourmet)
Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs
To make the filling ultra-smooth, pass it through a small mesh strainer before piping onto the egg whites. (via Sweet + Savory)
Bacon Sriracha Deviled Eggs
This three-ingredient filling is one anyone can handle and everyone will love. (via Go Go Go Gourmet)
