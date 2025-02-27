Spring is here!
15 “Charming” Easter Decorations You Can Get On Amazon – All $20 Or Less!
Easter always brings on all things bright and colorful – home decor included. If you want to give your space a nice springtime refresh without breaking the bank, Amazon is the place to shop! I scrolled their endless selection of festive Easter decor and found 15 adorably charming pieces to help you celebrate. Whether you're hosting a family brunch or just looking to add a seasonal touch, these budget-friendly finds will bring all the Easter vibes.
Scroll on to shop the cutest Easter decor from Amazon!
Amazon
Easter Pillow Covers
Cozying up on the couch might just become your favorite springtime activity as long as it's next to these cutie bunny pillows!
Amazon
Flocked Bunnies
These grass-green flocked bunny figurines can post up around your space so you can bring a bit of the outdoors inside. They'd even work great as table toppers for a dinner or brunch party since they're small in size!
Amazon
Rabbit Mug
This bunny mug reminds me of something Anthropologie would sell, which earns major points in my book. Its tiny ears will poke out of your drink as you sip – so cute!
Amazon
XO, Fetti Flower + Plaid Paper Plates
I don't think I've ever seen paper plates as adorable as these! This pack comes with 24 paper plates patterned with both florals and plaid to help you complete your Easter party spread.
Amazon
Easter Bunny Scented Soy Candle
This egg-shaped candle screams Easter. The soy-based candle boasts an orange flower and pomegranate scent that'll define your springtime!
Amazon
Easter Bunny Bowl
Whether you use it as a candy dish or a catchall for your daily jewelry rotation, this minimalist bunny bowl will look oh-so stylish and festive!
Amazon
Glass Easter Bunny Ears Candy Jars
These candy jars would be perfect for finishing off this year's Easter baskets. Simply stuff 'em with small chocolate eggs or jelly beans for an easy Easter gift.
Amazon
Artificial Tulips
Fresh tulips can be a pain to tend to if you either don't know the proper care or simply don't have the time to see them flourish – opt for this 20-pack of artificial blooms instead. You could easily group them together for a real-looking bouquet or sprinkle them around your home one-by-one in small bud vases for a touch of spring!
Amazon
Rattan Bunnies
Rattan is never not a fun texture to play with when it comes to Easter decor. Reminiscent of Easter baskets, this pair of bunnies could sit atop your mantle or around your garden!
Amazon
50-Pack Easter Paper Napkins
These pastel plaid napkins make serving a party super easy, looking stylish all the while.
Amazon
Pom Pom Easter Garland
This colorful garland is so stunning, I would totally leave it up year-round. The felted pom poms have a handmade effect to cozy up your space even more!
Amazon
Easter Bunny-Shaped Throw Pillow
Yes, yes, and yes! From the trendy butter yellow color and subtle stripes to the tufted texture of this throw pillow, this piece is a great way to incorporate Easter energy into your bedroom or living room without going all-out.
Amazon
Easter Tablecloth
This tablecloth is both waterproof and spill-proof, so it'll easily suit indoor or outdoor parties!
Amazon
XO, Fetti Pastel Reusable Straw Set
Paired with a cute set of cups or glasses, these spring-themed bendy straws add a nice touch of whimsy to your bevs.
Amazon
Gold Bunny Figurines
If your interior decor style leans more rustic or modern, these sleek golden bunnies will go with virtually any color scheme or setup.
