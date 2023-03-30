22 Easter Decor Ideas To Liven Up Your Space This Spring
Spring is full of bright colors, floral blooms, sundresses, and of course, Easter! Decorating your space to feel as good as the season does can really boost spirits, so now's the perfect time to start your Easter decorsearch. Adorn your rooms with bunnies, flowers, and vibrant pastels to create a truly cheerful space. Don't forget about the kitchen – there are plenty of decorative options to serve up alongside your Easter dinner, too! Some of these picks can the whole season, with their cute and casual vibes. Get ready to shop all things springtime below!
Crate & Barrel Easter Bunny Dish Towels ($23)
Happily hop into your kitchen, knowing these adorable bunny dish towels will keep things mess-free. If you find these too cute for practical use, you can still proudly display them on your towel rack for added spirit while you prepare some fun Easter recipes!
State The Label Giant Happy Throw Blanket ($90)
Switching up your linens and bedding with the seasons is an easy way to hit refresh! Spring calls for all things bright and pastel-colored, and this throw blanket definitely delivers. It's super big at 88 x 100 inches, and made with light cotton, so you can stay covered without overheating.
Threshold Easter Egg Candle ($10)
Candles are our #1 home decor staple, no matter the time of year. We just can't hold back from a satisfying smell! This egg-shaped candle emits aromas of lily of the valley, and adds a touch of warmth to any Easter time interior.
Pottery Barn Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow ($64)
Bring the bunnies inside with this plush, decorative sherpa pillow! The pom pom cottontail bunny makes for a charming addition to your living room or bedroom space.
Threshold Melamine Bunny Salad Plate ($3)
Now that you've peeked at all the Easter treats you want to make this year, pick up a matching plate to eat them off of! A small family of Easter bunnies greets you at first glance on this simple dish design.
Poketo Bamboo Coaster Set ($24)
Fill your space with more bright colorways this Easter – these cheerful multicolor coasters will help! They're made of organic bamboo fibers and cornstarch, are 100% biodegradable, and free of melamine and plastic, so you can build a sustainable dinner table scene.
World Market Bright Rainbow Easter Egg and Faux Lambs Ear Wreath ($30)
We'll take any excuse to sneak in some rainbow decor in our homes. This joyful wreath is surrounded in colored Easter eggs and faux foliage. You could even DIY this Easter wreath with craft store eggs, paint, and fake plants!
Threshold Stoneware Bunny Salt and Pepper Shaker Set ($8)
Thanks to these bunny shakers, there's never been a cuter salt and pepper set. Adorn your Easter feast in all things bunny-themed tableware for more springtime spirit! This floppy pair is so adorable, we may just keep them around for the whole year.
Pottery Barn Bunny Metal Picture Frame ($79)
This silver frame makes the perfect home for baby's first Easter, and all the other heartfelt Easter memories you hold dear. It holds a 5 x 7 inch photo, so you can easily display your favorite moments on a side table or bookshelf.
Anthropologie Easter Egg Cutting Board ($98)
This cutting board stands strong for the many Easters to come. It's made of a hardwood and enamel combo to weather all the chopping and cutting you're doing for springtime meals. We love that the floral design shakes things up, as opposed to your regular-shmegular cutting board.
Mosser Glass Set of 2 Bunny Candy Dish in Jadeite ($53)
Hide all the good treats from your Easter basket in these enchanting candy dishes! The jade green design is handmade in the USA by family-owned Mosser Glass, and each piece has tons of love and care behind it.
Pottery Barn Chambray Tile Bunny Handcrafted Stoneware Serving Platter ($49)
Your decadent Easter ham now has a home in this bunny serving platter! Cheerfully welcome the holiday with a decorative design like this one.
Pink Stories Dip Dye Curly Candles ($18)
Spring means bright colors on bright colors, and these candlesticks top your seasonal decor off with even more vibrance. The pinks, yellows, blues, and purples liven up any space, and the twisted details provide a unique element to your decor.
Opalhouse Painted Floral Doormat ($10)
Step into spring (literally) with this peppy doormat. It boasts a plethora of florals that recall the brightest seasonal blooms.
Urban Villa Easter Dinner Napkins ($25)
Make sure these pastel napkins have a place at your Easter brunch spread! The amusing colors will rejuvenate your old mealtime set-up, and since this pack carries a dozen, no one at the table will go napkin-less.
Anthropologie Bunny Bowl ($68)
This bunny bowl is here to catch all of the seasonal produce you picked up at the farmer's market. It's also big enough for bountiful springtime salads, or really any meal you're craving at the moment.
Williams Sonoma Floral Meadow Mixed Salad Plates, Set of 4 ($60)
This plate set will become an instant Easter time classic in your household, because of the artistic details that recall the joys of spring – bunnies, plants, flowers, and butterflies are all shown. They're also great quality, as the plates are made from porcelain, but don't sweat yet – they are microwave and dishwasher safe! They feature a slight gold rim for a perfect touch of elegance.
Artoid Mode Bunny Rabbit Easter Table Runner ($8)
Set your Easter centerpiece atop this adorable multicolor bunny runner. It's durable enough to withstand spills, stains, and hot plates, and the polyester material makes cleaning up breezy. The palette boots a true holiday mood for everyone to bask in, while you chow down on a delicious dinner and sip some Easter cocktails!
Corner Ruby Ceramic Tulip Bunny Basket ($18)
Toss in some of your favorite Easter candies, or short stems of spring tulips in this darling rabbit basket. It's made of ceramic, so you know it's sturdy, plus the painted details give off an irresistible vintage vibe!
Pottery Barn Peter Rabbit Garden Assorted Cotton/Linen Napkins ($28)
To us, Peter Rabbit is the ultimate Easter pal. These cotton-linen blend kitchen napkins add some once-upon-a-time nostalgia to any Easter celebration! They're sure to compliment your pretty Easter treats this year.
Threshold Carrot Easter Garland ($12)
You can eat your veggies, but you can also decorate with them, too. This precious Easter garland from Target is easy to hang over your fireplace and doorways for the best themed decor.
Bole Colorblock Glass Candlestick Holder ($45)
Embrace more pastel-colored flair with these two-toned candlestick holders. They're made of glass, so your decor looks elevated, yet playful. Pick out one, or assemble several holders for a fun Easter tablescape.
