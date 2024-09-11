16 Washable Rugs We’re Swooning Over For Every Space
Dog mom and kid moms rejoice! Whether it's muddy paws or snack spills (or wine spills, ahem), washable rugs make cleanup easy while keeping your space looking and feeling fresh longer. Designed to stand up to all the wear and tear a home goes through while maintaining their vibrant colors and patterns, these machine washable rugs relieve you from the hassle of hiring expensive cleaning services. Just toss them in your washer when needed and put them back to work! Here are 16 washable rugs we're swooning over for every space in your home.
Ruggable x Goop
Ruggable x Goop Salerno Soft Black Re-Jute Rug
This classic harlequin style from Goop feels modern and fresh in charcoal and brown diamond pattern. The woven jute-like material is made from recycled polyester, and the rug is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable. It looks great everywhere from kitchens to entryways to offices and more.
Revival
Revival Taylor Washable Wool Rug
You can have a soft wooly rug that can also be thrown in the washer! This New Zealand and Indian wool high-pile rug in a gorgeous moss green and slate blue is perfect for high traffic areas where spills and stains might happen.
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Nicolai Graphic Fringed Reversible Washable Rug
This graphic rug is both reversible and machine-washable so you can keep it looking like new for years to come.
Ruggable x Goop
Ruggable x Goop Elin Stripe Indigo Rug
Inspired by traditional Indian dhurrie designs, this striped style from Goop features imperfect lines in ocean blue and bright cream colors. It's water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable, making it perfect for kitchen and high-traffic areas (kids' room?).
Ruggable x Architectural Digest
Ruggable x Architectural Digest Breakout Teal & Chartreuse Tufted Rug
This bold teal and chartreuse rug from Ruggable's collab with Architectural Digest stands out in any space. Water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable, it makes a great runner too!
Tumble
Tumble Alexa Navy + Multi Washable Rug and Pad
Inspired by traditional Persian hand-knotted rugs, this vintage distressed design in navy and earthy motifs in gold and rust is stunning in a bedroom or living room. Spill-proof and machine washable, Tumble rugs come with their own cushioned, non-slip rug pad.
Tumble
Tumble Wren Ivory & Natural
Light brown and ivory shades in a classic checkerboard pattern give a room visual interest while staying clean and neutral. Spill-proof and machine washable, this rug comes with a cushioned, non-slip rug pad.
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Bayberry Vintage Washable Rug
Rugs USA's collab with interior designer Lauren Liess leans into her signature layered, vintage-inspired style. Persian-influenced and machine washable, this OEKO-TEX-certified rug with a non-slip backing is a great candidate for a dining room or kid’s room. Pro tip: place it over a larger jute rug to capture Lauren’s layered look.
Nestig
Nestig Heyday Rug
These handmade machine-washable rugs use non-toxic dyes on super soft and durable organic cotton. Spilled milk has nothing on these!
Nestig
Nestig Valley Rug
Nestig's sophisticated design makes their super soft, machine-washable rugs perfect for areas in and outside the nursery.
Amazon
Adiva Rugs Machine Washable
This non-slip rug is perfect for entryways where you want to avoid slips and need a rug that's machine washable. It's OEKO-TEX-certified, earning planet-friendly points, and the burgundy color is on trend and beautiful.
Amazon
Palohom Washable Area Rugs
This machine-washable and stain-resistant area rug is made in a soft faux wool (from recycled materials) and non-slip rubber backing, so you don't have to worry about slipping or tripping, plus save on the cost of a rug pad!
Miss Amara
Miss Amara Zaki Gold and Ivory Geometric Washable Rug
This machine-washable, non-slip rug in a graphic gold print will elevate your room with a striking motif.
Revival
Revival Gearhart
A soft, high-pile washable wool rug in the season's favorite taupe will stand out in bedrooms and living rooms. Feel the coziness of New Zealand and Indian wool below your feet first thing in the morning!
Wayfair
Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines X Loloi Banks Machine Washable Denim
The Banks collection is a machine-washable rug from two of our favorite brands: Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines and Loloi. With a vintage-inspired design, it's a key piece to any Gaines-inspired home.
Ruggable x Justina Blakeney
Ruggable x Justina Blakeney Nina Indigo & Rust Rug
Justina Blakeney always inspires us with her vibrant colors and unique designs. Inspired by the work of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, this geometric design features a colorful mix of cream, camel, and navy with rustic orange, red, and brown, perfect for the fall season!
Subscribe to our newsletter to more home decor trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Wayfair
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.