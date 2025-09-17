Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Is There Going To Be A Season 4 Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Here's What You Need To Know.

the summer i turned pretty season 4
Erika Doss/Prime
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 17, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially over (how are we feeling after that finale?!). With all the tension and Jenny Han talking about potential spinoffs, you might be wondering: Is there going to be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Keep reading for what we know about the future of your favorite summer romance show.

Here's everything you need to know about whether The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 is coming to Prime Video.

Is there going to be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

belly haircut the summer i turned pretty lola tung

Prime Video

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is going to be the last installment of the hit Prime Video show. The streamer announced that season 3 would be the final season in March 2025, and all the plot details, arcs, and even the episode titles have been kept under lock and key since then.

"I get asked about it a lot," Jenny Han told Brit + Co of whether we'll see these characters again. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."

How many episodes are in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

the summer i turned pretty episodes

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have 11 episodes, airing every Wednesday, bringing the show's total to 26. Here's the full episode schedule:

Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 characters

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast for season 3 includes:

  • Lola Tung as Belly Conklin
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
  • Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
  • Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
  • Jackie Chung as Laurel Park
  • Colin Ferguson as John Conklin
  • Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher
  • Isabella Briggs as Denise
  • Sofia Bryant as Anika
  • Tanner Zagarino as Redbird
  • Lily Donoghue as Lacie Barone
  • Zoé de Grand'Maison as Agnes
  • Emma Ishta as Kayleigh
  • Kristen Connolly as Lucinda

Is there a 4th The Summer I Turned Pretty book?

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Amazon

No there are only 3 The Summer I Turned Pretty books:

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty
  • It's Not Summer Without You
  • We’ll Always Have Summer

What is the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 conrad

Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiered on July 16 and aired a new episode every week until the finale on September 17.

Need to remember last week's episode? Read up on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 10 Just Proved Belly's Been In Love With Conrad This Whole Time

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentthe summer i turned prettytv

