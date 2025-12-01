Maxton Hall season 2 just wrapped up on Prime Video, but the streamer is already giving us another reason to celebrate: Season 3 is already on its way and we just got the first look! The show was renewed for a third season on June 9, and we might not have all the details yet but I've gathered all the info you need to know.

Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 3, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is there a season 3 of Maxton Hall? Prime Video Yes, we're getting a Maxton Hall season 3! Prime Video announced the junior season at the beginning of June 2025, so we're in for another installment of drama, romance, and chemistry.

Where can I watch Maxton Hall season 3? Prime Video Maxton Hall season 3 will be on Prime Video soon. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted in 2024 and 2025 respectively, so we're hoping to see season 3 in 2026!

What is Maxton Hall season 3 about? Prime Video Maxton Hall season 3 will be based on Mona Kasten's third and final book in the trilogy, Save Us. The novel finds Ruby's chance to get to Oxford is at stake after she's suspended from Maxton Hall...and it looks like it could be James' fault. As they work to make sure Ruby can still graduation, they learn a truth that could threaten everything.

Who's in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast? Prime Video The Maxton Hall cast includes: Damian Hardung as James

as James Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby

as Ruby Sonja Weißer as Lydia

as Lydia Ben Felipe as Cyril

as Cyril Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer

as Mortimer Runa Greiner as Ember

as Ember Justus Riesner as Alistair

as Alistair Andrea Guo as Lin

as Lin Frederic Balonier as Kieran

as Kieran Eli Riccardi as Elaine

as Elaine Eidin Jalali as Graham

as Graham Govinda Gabriel as Kesh

as Kesh Dagny Dewath as Ophelia

How many episodes are in Maxton Hall season 3? Prime Video Maxton Hall seasons 1 and 2 both have 6 episodes, so it's safe to assume that's how many season 3 will have as well. Here's the full season 2 breakdown: Season 2, Episode 1 "Devastated" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025

"Devastated" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Wish to the Universe" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025

"Wish to the Universe" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Emotional Rollercoaster" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025

"Emotional Rollercoaster" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Secrets" premiered on Prime Video November 14, 2025

"Secrets" premiered on Prime Video November 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Deceptive Lightness" premiered on Prime Video November 21, 2025

"Deceptive Lightness" premiered on Prime Video November 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Reaching for the Stars" premiered on Prime Video November 28, 2025

Where is Maxton Hall filmed? Prime Video Maxton Hall is filmed in Germany and London. Season 3 finished filming as of December 2025.

This post has been updated.