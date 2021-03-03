Dr. Crystal Dilworth Teaches Brit How To Scientifically Boost Your Mood
Dr. Crystal Dilworth (also known as Dr. Brain on the popular CBS show Mission Unstoppable) is a neuroscientist, addiction expert, and a vocal advocate for women in STEM. Today she's teaching us about social media dependency, the chemical messengers in the brain that influence our mood, and the science behind habit building, stress, and getting better sleep. It's a fun and stimulating conversation sure to leave you feeling smarter and more in tune with what's really happening in your brain.
