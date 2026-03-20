Nothing kills a cute spring outfit quite like that old, frumpy raincoat you've been stowing away in your closet for months. While waterproof styles of the past have historically been unflattering, this season's lineup of raincoats is actually cute, yet still functional. They're so stylish, you might just find yourself wishing for spring showers. Whether you’re running to a workout class or meeting friends for brunch on a rainy morning, we’ve tracked down seven raincoats that'll add the perfect pinch of 'cool girl' style to your spring 'fits.

Shop our top raincoat finds for spring below!

Nordstrom Barbour Icons Spey Water Repellent Jacket It's all about the details with this jacket. From the tartan cuffs and neckline to the corduroy trim, it screams "sophisticated"—ideal for layering atop your office outfit while still keeping things polished.

Damson Madder Damson Madder Liu Ahower Proof Raincoat While a lot of typical raincoat styles drown out your figure, this one allows you to accentuate it. It's fitted with adjustable waist ties so you can cinch things in and play with differing silhouettes. The hood is adjustable with the same drawstring cords, a facet that will come in especially handy on those 'surprise' rain days so your hair stays untouched.

Walmart Avia Outdoor Jacket This jacket has been top-of-mind for us as spring approaches for two main reasons: it's super stylish and it's super affordable. At just $28, it offers a lot of the qualities we're eyeing from more expensive styles. From its high funnel neck to its balloon shape, it feels so cool girl, all without having to dish out excess dollars.

Cotopaxi Cotopaxi Rayu Rain Jacket This fully waterproof shell is streamlined for every environment, from slick city streets to showers on the trail. We appreciate its minimalist design (sans logos and distracting zippers) because it means it's easy to pair with a wide variety of looks. It also comes in four other bright colors if you want to go bold.

Nordstrom Lole Alizé Waterproof Rain Jacket The same sentiment applies to this sleek rain jacket. There's really no extra details to take away from its minimal vibe, which adds to its 'cool girl' factor. Its front zip closure is creatively concealed by a front panel, plus you get to enjoy an adjustable hood when you need it most.

Quince Quince Weather Proof Oversized Rain Jacket This pick's cool blue color is so sweet for spring. What's more is it's fashioned in an oversized fit, so you'll have plenty of room to layer up if a cool front moves in. Even so, its mesh lining will help regulate your temp so you can complete your commute with ease.

Free People Free People Singin' In The Rain Packable Pullover This raincoat is wonderfully packable, so it's perfect to bring along for day hikes and camping trips. Though wildly practical, it's still stylish so you won't have to choose between the two.

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