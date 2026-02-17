While your favorite leggings might feel great in a regular gym, I guarantee they’ll be a death trip in a heated yoga studio. After years of attending hot yoga classes (over 200, to be exact), I’ve learned the hard way that what you wear is extremely important, especially if you don’t do well with your sweaty workout ‘fit feeling funky. (I say this as someone who’s very sensitive to ill-fitting clothes and abundant sweat).

Whether you’re attending a hot yoga class for the first time or are a dedicated yogi searching for a new lineup of items to wear weekly, you need to think beyond traditional athleisure. You want pieces that breathe well, wick sweat quickly, and actually keep you covered throughout a range of challenging poses. I’ve found that the best things to wear to hot yoga are impeccably compressive without digging in while still being cute and confidence-inducing.

After ample time on my own mat (towel in-hand) I’ve nailed down a shortlist of the best finds to wear to hot yoga so you can focus on your breath, not your wardrobe malfunctions.

My favorite tops for hot yoga Planet Nusa Planet Nusa Box1 Power Sports Bra I tend to only want to wear a sports bra to hot yoga to minimize the ick of additional layers, and it's done me well. To start off with tops, this might just be the most supportive sports bra I've ever owned. The semi-heavy compression is perfect for my needs, so nothing slips out or digs in excessively. I find its sporty look always flatters the muscles in my upper bod, so I'll also wear it for weightlifting sessions to boost my mood. What I like most about this piece for hot yoga in particular is that it has a swimsuit-like material that dries super quickly... even if I'm drenched.

Amazon Gold Hinge StrydeForm Tank Next up is this tank top that's great for days I don't want to have my belly out. It still snatches my figure, as it's double lined for coverage and added compression. Thanks to this, I don't have to wear the extra layer of a sports bra. It comes with adjustable straps and a squared neckline, which I find extremely flattering. The material is also amazing at wicking sweat so I'm not left feeling wet after hour-long hot yoga classes. Since the branding on this piece is is minimal and it's not obvious that it's athleisure, I'll even wear it for the workday, my afternoon walks, and warm weather outings. The versatility!

Amazon CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Y-Back Sports Bra CRZ Yoga is one of the brands I spot fellow hot yoga-goers wearing most frequently. It's constantly compared to Lululemon for its similarities in smooth fabric, and I love it. After dozens of hot yoga classes, I've found that this sports bra is insanely sturdy. It has survived and thrived even after hundreds of laundry cycles and I was instantly in love with it after trying it on once that I bought three more colors to rotate throughout the week. While it is supportive and doesn't dig in along the bust and straps, it's not overly compressive, so I find that I avoid wearing it to higher-intensity classes or classes that work in cardio (usually in the form of jumping).

My favorite bottoms for hot yoga Vitality Vitality Cloud II Volley Short These shorts are unbelievably flattering. They're slightly compressive overall, but the part I adore the most is the seaming. They must have done something magical with the shaping along hips and booty, because it gives me an impeccable lift every time I wear them. Though compressive, the wide, high waistband doesn't dig into my tummy, which is always preferred. The bottom hem never rolls up throughout my workouts, too. These are truly so good and reliable that I own them in three colorways. Beyond my hot yoga practice, I find they're also ideal for running and walking or simply lounging around at home.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Skyline High-Rise Run Short In case you haven't caught on, compression is the name of the game when it comes to what to wear to hot yoga. You want something that fits and lifts, and these shorts do just that. They have an amazing compression level that's equally tight and non-restrictive. The shorter length is just what I like in terms of flattery and practicality, because when it comes to a 100-degree studio, the less clothing, the better. One thing I will note about these is I don't always reach for them first because of the bold front seam.

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted StudioSmooth Full-Length Leggings Finally, when I do feel like wearing leggings (so I don't slip during an uber-sweaty crow pose), these Old Navy leggings are my go-to. They are so soft and flattering on my legs and booty without being overly tight-fitting, and since they're a basic black color, they're easy for me to pair with a sports bra and get out the door. Love!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.