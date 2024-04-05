20 Brunch Ideas That Bring Some Big Spring Energy To The Table
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As theflowersbegin to bloom and the sun graces us with more of its warmth, there's no better way to embrace springtime than with a delightful weekendbrunch party out on the patio!
Spring brunches are the ultimate vibe for soaking up the sun while you chow down on fresh dishes and fruity drinks (mimosas, anyone?). This list of spring brunch ideas will get your table spread going – the possibilities of spring brunch recipesare endless!
Take your next spring brunch to new heights with these 20 delightful brunch ideas.
Spring Brunch Ideas for Food
Gem-Inspired Pancakes
These gorgeous short stacks are finished off with a lemon sugar glaze and colorful rock candy to complete the colorful vibes. Your brunch guests will fall in love with how fluffy each pancake is! (via Brit + Co)
Cinnamon French Toast Fingers
Everyone needs these French toast sticks in their lives! They're covered in a sweet cinnamon-sugar coating that works culinary wonders alongside some fresh in-season spring berries. (via Brit + Co)
Household Hasty-Bake Oatmeal Pies with Sugared Berries
Bet you'd never thought of serving a pie for your spring brunch ideas, have ya? Dive in to this decadent breakfast treat with a crunchy crust made from oats. The filling is full of yogurt that keeps this dish light! (via Brit + Co)
Apple Almond Crisp
Crisps always seem to be a crowd-pleaser, and this one is warming from the inside out with apples and cinnamon. It'll be even better with some coffee on the side! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberries & Cream Croissant French Toast
Holy moly! This might be the yummiest dish of all the yummy brunch ideas! This French toast crafted from berry-stuffed croissants is superbly creamy, buttery, and syrupy. One serving is not enough! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Lemon Scones
Any brunch food that's zesty from lemon or any other citrus is perfect for spring. Take these vegan lemon scones for example – both the scone dough and the glaze are made using lemon juice and lemon zest for that bright bite you're looking for. It's all balanced out well by sugar and honey, too. (via Brit + Co)
Make-Ahead Baked French Toast
Make-ahead dishes like these baked oats are the real winners when it comes to brunch ideas. Simply prep everything in a pan and let it sit in the fridge overnight before it's ready to bake. This means you can go to bed early and sleep in the next day! (via Brit + Co)
Oat Milk Crepes
Crepes – though you wouldn't think it – are way easier to make than pancakes, and they're a good option for brunch ideas that are on the lighter side. These ones are made using plant-based ingredients, so the whole brunch party can enjoy them! Lemons, berries, or any other fruit would be a beautiful garnish for this dish! (via The Edgy Veg)
Peach Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are another amazing hack when it comes to make-ahead brunch ideas. This recipe uses only a handful of pantry staples to create something so creamy and sweet! Plus, using fresh peaches will yield a bite that's fresh and juicy, every single time. (via Hello Little Home)
Waffle Brunch Board
When all other brunch ideas fall flat, you can count on this one to feed a crowd! The best part about this waffle board is you can just as easily use store-bought waffles, and it'll be delish. Your guests will adore being able to customize their plate! Make sure to beef up your board with tons of fresh fruit, yogurt, jam, and syrup! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Easy French Omelette with Bacon, Potatoes & Zucchini
This big French omelette requires zero flipping or folding, making the cooking process so much easier! You'll just pre-cook the bacon, throw everything in a pan, and let it cook until firm, sort of like a casserole. This spring brunch idea can feed multiple people with ease. (via Vikalinka)
Homemade Funfetti Pancakes
It's amazing what a bit of rainbow sprinkles can do to really make your brunch ideas feel special. These colorful pancakes are the perfect celebratory food to eat for a brunch party, birthday, or just because. Just don't skip the insanely sweet almond glaze! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Fruit & Yogurt Parfaits with Easy Granola
Fruit parfaits are such a solid choice for brunch ideas, because you can customize them in a pinch! Just use your favorite yogurt and preferred fruit to build these cups, then whip up a quick granola for added texture and a personal touch! (via Averie Cooks)
Blackberry-Lemon Bread
Berries and lemons are the epitome of spring, so make sure to maximize them by baking up a loaf of this bread! This will be a super easy brunch idea to make ahead and slice up once your guests are ready. It pairs amazingly with tea or coffee! (via Earthly Provisions)
Spring Brunch Ideas for Drinks
Eggospresso Martini
Now we're onto the good stuff: brunch cocktails! For a drink on the creamier side, these boozy martinis that use Eggo Sippin' Cream are the way to go. (via Brit + Co)
Mocha Martini
With notes of chocolate and coffee, you simply cannot go wrong with this mocha martini! Its sweetness will round out your more savory brunch ideas and make your spread look divine. (via Brit + Co)
Mimosa Punch
If one carafe isn't enough for your brunch crew, then prep a big batch of this mimosa punch! This way, your guests can serve themselves and you won't have to be running around frantically, pitcher in hand. (via Completely Delicious)
White Sangria
Sangria is another excellent drink choice for larger groups, and it's wildly easy to customize when you want to based on the type of wine and fruit you have in the kitchen! (via Mixop)
Rosemary-Grapefruit Moscow Mule
Spring citrus = these bomb brunch drinks! Add some grapefruit to your OG Moscow mules to give 'em some springtime flair! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Frozen Brunch Punch
Similar to frosé, this frozen brunch punch is icy-cold, perfect for warmer mornings. It's infused with tropical flavors like orange and pineapple for a blissful sip! (via Half Baked Harvest)
