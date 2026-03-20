As much as I adore the warmer weather, dressing for spring can honestly be a logistical nightmare. One day, it’s crisp and sunny, and the other, it’s chilly and (annoyingly) windy.

As a shopping editor, I spend ample time filtering through new styles from all sorts of retailers to find pieces that are actually effective for the weather—all while remaining chic and practical.

Anthropologie’s latest drop just landed, and I think it’s loaded with perfect solutions for seasonal dressing. I scoured the collection and narrowed down nine essential spring silhouettes that’ll keep you comfortable, polished, and undeniably prepared for whatever weather spring throws your way.

Shop my top 9 finds from Anthropologie's new spring arrivals below.

Anthropologie Maeve Ultra-Fine Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater A 100% cashmere sweater like this instantly pulls any look together, whether you're headed to work or bopping around town on the weekend. On a practical note, it also adds warmth for those chillier spring days. Anthro currently carries it in five easy-to-wear colors to suit your styling preferences.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Fabia Belted Trousers These trousers come with a sculptural shape that doesn't require a ton of extra styling to look cool. They're sleek, but artsy enough to make your 'fit stand out. I'd style them with a slouchy off-the-shoulder tee and black ballet flats for springtime, opting to layer with a vintage cardi if the weather calls for it.

Anthropologie Maeve Gingham Midi Skirt So breezy! This comfy midi skirt carries endless styling possibilities for springtime. Of course, the final look is up to you, but I suggest tracking down some tall western boots and a white linen tank to lean into cowgirl flair.

Anthropologie ASTR The Label Kaydence Puff-Sleeve Cardigan Short-sleeved cardigans like this cute pink number should be one of your wardrobe staples for spring. It's still warm and cozy to beat any wind chill, but won't fully drown you like a long sleeve sweater would. I especially adore the eyelet design on this number because it makes it feel lighter and femme-leaning for the season.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Matilda Raincoat Damson Madder's coat and jacket selection for spring 2026 truly has me in a chokehold. They have so many playful patterns and customizable silhouettes that are so cool, you won't dread getting ready for rain at all. Case in point is this adorable gingham raincoat, complete with contrasting zippers and drawstrings that let you 'cinch' your outfit for head-turning visual interest.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Collared Blouse This flattering floral top pulls inspiration from vintage styles, but still feels current for this season. I love the idea of pairing it with baggy jeans and jelly flats for ease.

Anthropologie Maeve Cotton Strapless Colorblock Midi Dress Hello, color blocking! This striped strapless midi dress is practically begging for a knit bolero or cropped cardigan to pair. If there's any time to embrace more color in your wardrobe, it's now.

Anthropologie Maeve Crop Curved Trousers A riff on cult-fave barrel jeans, these curved trousers add a fun visual element that can really elevate your work looks. Slide into some black leather loafers, toss on a chic button-up, and suddenly, you've found your go-to outfit formula for spring.

Anthropologie Pilcro 100% Cotton Bubble-Hem Utility Jacket All the cool fashion gals are wearing bubble-hem jackets like this, buttoned or zipped to the top. Wearing a jacket in traditional top fashion not only keeps you comfortable on colder days, but it looks so streamlined and put-together. I'm bookmarking this particular look for my next big 'fit.

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