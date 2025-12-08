Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Anyone else hooked on Pluribus?!

The 4 Best Apple TV Shows To Watch This December

december apple tv shows 2025
Apple TV
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 08, 2025
Is it just me, or does Apple TV have some of the highest-quality programs out of any streaming service? We’re talking true prestige television, folks. We literally have a brand new series from Vince Gilligan — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Vince Gilligan! If that's not good, I don't know what is!

So, here are the best shows to watch on Apple TV throughout December in 2025. You won't regret it!

Scroll to see which Apple TV shows we're watching all December long in 2025!

Jason Clarke in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

The Last Frontier (All Episodes Available)

Grab your favorite pair of snowboots, because we’re heading over to Alaska! This arctic drama follows a marshal, who must handle the trials and tribulations of a plane crash that was transporting dangerous prison inmates.

Wolly Mammoths in Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Apple TV

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (All Episodes Available)

My ultimate comfort show! Anyone else obsessed with learning about the prehistoric times from 66 million years ago? Talk about retro! Back before humans roamed the earth, when dinosaurs reigned, the earth was brimming with beauty, drama, and mystery. Explore the planet before humankind in this beautiful Apple TV series, with an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus on Apple TV

Apple TV

Pluribus (Every Friday)

If you’re a Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul fan and you’re not watching Pluribus, what are you doing with your life? Vince Gilligan’s latest project is just as compelling as his earlier successes. The science fiction show presents a world in which everyone is happy, but its main character, Carol, who hasn’t been infected with the hive mind virus, isn't. It’s her job to save the rest of the job from being infected. It might sound like the world would be a better place if everyone were happy, but there’s something much more sinister going on here.

Cheetah cubs exploring their surroundings in lush greenery.

Apple TV

Born To Be Wild (December 19)

Catch this ultra-adorable series coming to the streaming platform this December. I love programs that simply follow the beauty and drama of wildlife, which is why I know I’ll be tuning into Born To Be Wild.

The show follows some of the cutest creatures I’ve ever seen. From elephants to fuzzy little cubs and African penguins, this new show shines a light on some of the most beautiful creatures our planet has to offer.

