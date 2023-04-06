These Deck Decor Ideas Will Turn Your Tiny Space Into A Lush Retreat
It’s our favorite time of year! The time to turn our decorating attention outdoors. Warm weather seasons are all about spending time outside with friends and family, and what’s better for that than an enchanting garden oasis where guests want to linger for hours? Whether you have a small apartment balcony or a cozy patio out back (or front), check out these creative ideas for your deck decor that will make your small outdoor space one of the most comfortable and relaxing parts of your home.
Choose Comfortable Seating
Warmer weather has us doing the majority of our entertaining outside, so make sure there is plenty of cozy seating spaces for all your guests. Select comfortable furniture to sit back and enjoy your balcony and make it as colorful or neutral as you want.
Byron 3-Piece Rattan Seating ($307)
Use Vertical Space
Get vertical and plant herbs and flowers right up the wall to get maximum greenery in a small space. Use a swing chair to keep floor space free too.
Bayou Breeze Porch Swing ($270)
Layer With Planters + Pots
Change up the visual layering with potted plants for added natural beauty.
APT2B Pothos Planter ($102/set of 2)
Deco 79 Metal Round Planter with Removable Stand ($63/set of 3)
Create Ambience With String Lights
You may not think you need to provide lighting outside, but a soft ambient light is an excellent way to create a relaxing vibe.
Make It Cozy With An Outdoor Rug
Add A Fire Pit Or Lamps
Nothing is better for a cozy atmosphere than a fire and if you don’t have the space for open flame, consider groups of oil lamps to get that magical look.
Prepare For Al Fresco Dining
Add candles, bring in a small grill, and prepare to dine and entertain all season long.
Create A Sense of Privacy
You want to be able to fully relax in your outdoor space, so put up some sort of privacy screens like plants, curtains or these elegant panels.
Decorate Like You Do Indoors
Style your outdoor space like you would any other room in your house to add your own personality and flair.
Meri Meri Earthy Large Reusable Bamboo Plates ($58/set of 6)
Create A Dining Spot
Even if you have a tiny balcony, you can still fit a cozy sitting space in the corner.
Make An Impact With Tile And Decking
Decking can also make a big impact in a small space.
IKEA Altappen Decking ($13+)
Add Texture And Color
Make the atmosphere feel warm by bringing in textural elements like wool blankets and colorful pillows.
Sleep Under the Stars
How incredible would it be to have a comfy bed for sleeping outside during warm summer nights?
Create An Entertaining Space
Make sure your patio is ready to host some epic summer bashes all of your friends can toast to.
Lead photo by Gwg Outlet on Unsplash
