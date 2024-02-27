Shopping For Outdoor Patio Furniture This Spring? Here's What You Should Consider!
Does anyone else feel like their home’s size doubles in the spring and summer? When the weather cooperates, our patio quickly becomes a second living room that adds so much livable space during these warmer months. But decorating it isn’t as simple as just finding something that looks good. I’ve had far too many outdoor furniture pieces in that space that ultimately died a slow death, succumbing to the elements and general wear and tear that my indoor furniture just doesn’t have to compete with.
If you’re looking to cozy up your outdoor space, understanding the benefits and costs of each outdoor material will save you time and money. Consider this your outdoor patio furniture guide for all things from picking a selecting a material in your budget to maintaining it throughout the seasons.
Things To Consider When Buying Outdoor Patio Furniture
Photo by Abiwin Krisna on Unsplash
Before you “add to cart,” take into consideration your space and how you plan to use the furniture. To ensure your investment stands the test of time, you’ll want to make a purchase that fits your lifestyle and needs. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind:
Rain and Humidity
Most outdoor patio furniture will inevitably be exposed to the elements. Even if your patio is covered, rain and humidity can still wreak havoc. For high humidity regions, you may want to choose a material that is resistant to moisture. If you live in an area with frequent rain, consider furniture with quick-drying cushions or invest in waterproof covers to shield your pieces during heavy downpours.
Sun Exposure
While basking in the sun is delightful, prolonged exposure can take a toll on your furniture. Opt for materials with UV-resistant finishes or fabrics that won't fade or degrade under the sun's rays. If your patio receives intense sunlight, consider adding umbrellas or other shade solutions to protect both you and your furniture.
Durability
Durability is a key factor in making your outdoor furniture withstand the trials of time and weather. Consider the construction of the furniture, ensuring that joints are well-made, and materials are of high quality.
Maintenance
Your outdoor furniture's longevity greatly depends on the level of maintenance you're willing to commit to. Some more aesthetic furniture may be more high-maintenance, so consider if that’s worth the trade-off. Always follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance to keep your furniture in top shape.
Lifestyle
Consider your lifestyle and how you plan to use your outdoor space. If you love hosting gatherings, go for modular or sectional seating that can be easily rearranged to accommodate guests. If you have a small space, consider foldable or stackable furniture for easy storage. Families with children or pets might want to choose durable, stain-resistant fabrics and materials that can withstand a bit of roughhousing.
Budget
Last but not least, establish a budget before diving into the world of outdoor furniture. With a plethora of options available, setting a budget helps narrow down your choices and prevents overspending. Remember that quality often comes with a slightly higher price tag, but investing in durable materials can save you money in the long run by reducing the frequency of replacements.
Different Materials to Consider for Outdoor Patio Furniture
Photo by Julio Maciel / PEXELS
There are pros and cons to each type of outdoor patio furniture. Taking into consideration the above variables, along with personal style preferences, you can find the best outdoor patio furniture for you and your oasis.
Wood Patio Furniture
Wood is a common choice for outdoor patio furniture because it’s durable and beautiful, however, not all wood materials are the same. Softwoods like pine and cedar, while gorgeous, are prone to wear and tear and require a lot more care and protection. On the other hand, hardwoods like teak are resistant to pests, water, warping, and cracking. While teak is a top recommendation for stunning natural-looking outdoor patio furniture, it often comes at a price.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: It’s best to oil or seal wood patio furniture once a year to maintain color and durability. Protecting it with paint is another option — however make sure you use UV-resistant paint. For best results, pull your wooden patio furniture inside during winter months. At the very least, cover it during colder months to avoid snow or ice sitting on the materials.
- Best for: Anyone looking for a long-term investment that looks beautiful and timeless, as long as they’re willing to do minor annual maintenance.
Aluminum Patio Furniture
A more affordable option that’s still durable is aluminum. It’s easy to clean, lightweight, and resistant to rust. Powder-coating allows you to pick aluminum outdoor patio furniture in a variety of colors. If you find yourself rearranging your space or have a patio that does double duty (a kid’s race track during the day, and parent’s oasis at night), aluminum patio furniture is light like a feather and easy to move. However, if you live in a particularly windy climate, this lightweight nature may be a disadvantage. And if your patio is exposed to prolonged sunlight, aluminum retains heat and can be unpleasant to sit on without cushions.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: Aluminum can easily dent or scratch, which may require you to do touch ups or repairs more frequently. To clean it, use mild soap, warm water, and a gentle cloth or sponge.
- Best for: If you need your patio to be multifunctional or live somewhere with fluctuating weather or salt air, aluminum is a budget-friendly option that you’ll love.
Photo by Julia M Cameron / PEXELS
Wicker or Rattan Patio Furniture
Gaining popularity in the last ten years or so, rattan is the ultimate bohemian-style outdoor patio furniture option. Wicker actually refers to the woven pattern, rather than a material — but it’s common to find wicker furniture that is made from synthetic materials, not true rattan. Rattan itself is lightweight, but prone to cracking and fading under intense sunlight and rain. Because of its intricate woven nature, it can be difficult to fix on your own and may require a professional.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: The best way to clean rattan is to fill a bowl with water and a splash of soap. Dip a soft cloth into the bubbles, not the water, and wipe any stains clean. It’s also important to cover rattan in seasons of rain or intense, direct sunlight. For lower maintenance with the same look, look for resin or all-weather wicker outdoor patio furniture options.
- Best for: Wicker or rattan is a beautiful option for warming up a cozy, covered patios. It’s inexpensive, relatively speaking, and offers a stylish look that when paired with pillows and cushions is inviting and comfortable.
Steel Patio Furniture
Durable metals like steel, stainless steel or galvanized steel are your best option when it comes to long-term durability. They can withstand all kinds of weather without rusting, warping, or peeling. These options are stronger than aluminum, but also heavier, meaning they may not be as easy to move around — a pro for some and a con for others. You’ll find a wide range of styles from vintage to modern. However, like aluminum, steel will hold heat, making it hot to the touch when in direct sunlight.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: Clean steel outdoor patio furniture with a mild soap and water, and rinse with water. Once a year, it’s a good idea to add a protective finish to protect against rust.
- Best for: If you’re looking for a very specific aesthetic to fit your outdoor patio design, you’ll most likely find a steel option that will afford longevity without breaking the bank.
Photo by Joaquin Carfagna / PEXELS
Wrought Iron Patio Furniture
There’s a reason when you’re touring old castles or botanical gardens, you’ll see wrought iron benches or statues — it stands the test of time and elements. It’s been used for centuries to create durability and beautiful outdoor patio furniture, hammered into ornate or decorative styles. It is the heaviest option on our list, making it ideal for windy conditions, but difficult to move around. Look for waterproof wrought iron options or plan to add a protective finish. These options are expensive and require immediate attention when wear and tear is noticed, however, they will last you years and years.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: Make sure to add a rust protector if it doesn’t come with one. When it’s time to clean, wash with mild soap, warm water, and a gentle cloth or sponge. Touch up dings in the finish with a protective coat as soon as you see them. If you notice rust, clean gently, sand the affected areas, and refinish.
- Best for: If you’re looking to build a permanent outdoor patio furniture setup or add decorative touches to a garden or outdoor space, wrought iron will be worth the investment.
Plastic Patio Furniture
It’s probably no surprise that plastic is the most affordable and versatile option when it comes to selecting outdoor patio furniture. Modern plastics hold up to the elements far better than they used to, however, they are no comparison for somelike like stainless steel. On the flip side, plastic furniture is readily available in every color, shape, size, and style you could desire — and all at a low, low price. They can easily be transported, stacked, or rearranged whenever you need. Although affordable and good-looking, plastic or synthetic furniture options are not meant to last for years.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: In general, many people put their plastic furniture away (or cover it) when it’s not in use to extend the furniture’s life. Just wipe down with a cloth or spray with a hose to clean these affordable options.
- Best for: Plastic is your hero for furnishing large patios on a budget or areas like a fire pit, where furniture will be rearranged frequently.
Photo by Arya Bajra / PEXELS
Tempered Glass Patio Furniture
For table tops and other flat surfaces, tempered glass is your most common option. It’s resistant to UV and temperature shifts, and very easy to clean. You most likely won’t find chairs or other seating options made of tempered glass simply because it’s uncomfortable and even slippery.
- Cost: $
- Maintenance: Any household or glass cleaner will work to refresh this material.
- Best for: Look for tempered glass construction in dining or coffee tables.
Upholstery Patio Furniture
When you’re picking cushions or pillows for your outdoor patio furniture, stay away from the classic you’d use inside. Your best options are acrylic, cotton-blend, vinyl, and polyester. While they won’t be as soft and cozy as your indoor pillows, they will wick moisture, stand up to sunlight, and protect from pests.
What's the best budget-friendly material for outdoor furniture?
Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev / PEXELS
Your go-to options here are resilient materials such as resin wicker or metal. Not only are they easy on the wallet, but they also stand up to the elements like champions. Plus, they're a breeze to maintain – win-win!
Can I use indoor furniture outdoors in a pinch?
Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
The temptation is real, but outdoor furniture is crafted with the great outdoors in mind. Opt for pieces made with weather-resistant materials to ensure they endure the elements. Your indoor furniture is just not cut out for the elements.
How do I keep my patio furniture looking fresh on a budget?
Photo by Leeloo The First / PEXELS
The secret sauce? Regular TLC. A simple concoction of mild soap and water can work wonders for cleaning. And don't forget, storing cushions when not in use is the unsung hero of keeping your patio furniture looking sharp.
How can I protect my outdoor furniture during the winter months?
Photo by Askar Abayev / PEXELS
Winterizing your outdoor furniture is crucial to ensure it remains in top condition. Consider investing in covers designed specifically for your furniture type. If space allows, storing your furniture indoors during the winter is the ideal solution. Remove cushions and clean the furniture thoroughly before covering or storing.
Are there eco-friendly options for outdoor furniture?
Photo by Taryn Elliott / PEXELS
Absolutely! Look for furniture made from sustainable materials like bamboo, recycled plastic, or FSC-certified wood. These options not only contribute to environmental conservation but also often boast durability and style.
How do I keep pesky pests away from my outdoor furniture?
Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh / PEXELS
To fend off unwanted visitors like insects and birds, consider natural repellents such as citronella candles or essential oils. Additionally, regularly cleaning your furniture and keeping it free from crumbs or food remnants can deter pests.
There’s no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to selecting outdoor patio furniture. Your outdoor oasis’ longevity depends on the climate where you live, your practical needs, aesthetic desires, and the amount of maintenance you’re willing to provide. Whatever your budget, pick outdoor patio furniture that ticks all the important boxes to you whether that’s style, durability, or flexibility.
If you're looking for more home decor inspo, be sure to check out our storefront!
Header image via