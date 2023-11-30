Make Sure These CB2 Furniture Pieces Are Part Of Your New Year’s Refresh
If your inside spaces are needing a transformation, look no further than CB2 furniture. No matter what kind of piece you're looking for – a new bed frame to complete your cozy bedroom, a sturdier dining table to support more dinner parties – it's guaranteed that when you shop CB2 furniture, you're not only making your space more stylish, but you're supporting a sustainable cause.
CB2 is committed to sourcing environmentally responsible materials, striving for climate neutrality within their operations, replacing single-use consumption by providing furniture of top-notch quality, and more.
Each of the CB2 furniture designs we feature in this post are undeniably timeless, making the initial investment to get them that much more worth it. The simple details are crafted with durable materials that will last you a lifetime (with the right care) and be able to be styled in different ways as your interior design aesthetic changes.
Here are our favorite CB2 furniture pieces – scroll for more detail on each one below!
- Maeve Natural Cane Queen Bed
- Crofton Wood King Bed with Nightstands
- Lobos 2-Drawer White Wood Nightstand
- Trace Brass Wire Bookcase
- Channel Green Velvet Office Chair
- Mattea 4-Piece Neutral Performance Linen Sectional with Left-Arm
- Imogene Dot Hair on Hide Lounge Chair
- Amira Oak Dining Table
CB2 Furniture For The Bedroom
Maeve Natural Cane Queen Bed
This bed frame's foundation is made from organic sungkai wood and cane panels to create a warm, inviting escape at the end of your day. The headboard stands taller than the panel at the end, an often overlooked (but oh-so elegant) detail that contributes to a more upscale feel in the bedroom. This design comes in queen and king bed sizes to suit your particular needs.
Siro Whitewash Mindi Wood Queen Bed
This CB2 furniture piece leans more minimalist with a standardized white color and extremely clean-cut edges. You'll fall in love with the quality of the mindi wood used to made this bed frame because its grainy, stripey characteristics still shine through under the layer of whitewash.
Crofton Wood King Bed with Nightstands
We adore this bed frame because it's essentially a 3-in-1, with small nightstands sitting on each side, where a regular bed frame would normally reach its end. The warm wood grain only emits comfort, which is *exactly* what you need most in the space you lay your head. The two rectangular panels embedded into the headboard make this CB2 furniture pick a more traditional style, perfect for matching every season of life for years to come.
Rorke Ivory White Upholstered King Bed
The headboard on this monochromatic bed frame makes a mature play on the undying checkerboard pattern trend by using wide panels of velvet, so if you tend to decorate in accordance with whatever's hot in the moment, this CB2 furniture pick is for you. It can be made to house both queen and king size mattresses, so there are options to shop depending on your needs.
Ranch Oak Nightstand with Drawer
Moving onto nightstands (arguably our favorite bedroom furniture), this sizable one will fit all your hot girl bedside table necessities like books, candles, and skincare faves. To gauge the size, it's about 30 inches wide and 19 inches deep, plus the pull-out drawer and bottom leather-wrapped shelf provide even more storage. The light stain will favor your space from summer to winter.
Lobos 2-Drawer White Wood Nightstand
This piece is a definite homage to 1980s furniture, with a chunky, curved silhouette and minimal exterior details. It's made from a combination of mindi and engineered wood, while the drawer fronts are coated in a thin layer of soft nappa leather for added luxury. To complete the styling process, you can also snag its matching dresser: theLobos 6-Drawer White Wood Dresser.
Cameo Curved Midtone Acacia Wood Nightstand
The striped front on this curved nightstand, when contrasted with the bright brass knobs, is giving retro vibes all the way. This piece is fitted with a top drawer and two doors that open to an extra storage shelf. It does an excellent job at hiding all the nightstand necessities that you *might* not want on display all the time.
Miri 4-Drawer Black Cane Dresser
Clothing storage is no joke when you're a fashionista, and this dresser steps up to the task when you have looks on looks to put away. Its deep-set drawers are masked by a gorgeous black satin finish and rattan panels to give your bedroom some of that extra-stylish and bold flair.
Ivory Shagreen Embossed Low Dresser
If lighter-colored furniture is more your thing, this long and low dresser is sure to satisfy your next bedroom refresh! The white wood and gold hardware work together for sheer elegance, and this piece's simple boxy silhouette definitely speaks to its preference for contemporary styling.
CB2 Furniture For The Office
Trace Brass Wire Bookcase
Now we approach the space of productivity – the office! From desk chairs to storage, there's a CB2 furniture piece that'll serve the purpose you desire. Start building your dream office with this stunning bookcase – it has five whole shelves for your books, reports, knick-knacks and more, plus the wire mesh doors seal it all away when you just can't stand looking at clutter.
Fuel High-Gloss White Credenza
For some reason, no furniture feels quite as fancy as a credenza. This one from CB2 is a stark white color and boasts a super glossy finish to accentuate an air of freshness and create calm. The inside features two adjustable shelves so you can slot in whatever office or tech items you need to.
Stairway Black Cabinet in 96" Height
Taking advantage of vertical space is probably our favorite home storage hack, and this bold cabinet-shelf hybrid proves that it can look totally chic. It stands an entire 8 feet tall with four open shelves along the way. Though the black finish feels more office-y, the bottom cabinet on this CB2 furniture piece would make an ahh-mazing bar cart if you ask us.
Channel Green Velvet Office Chair
Your current work chair could never. Go green with this velvety swivel design, and feel yourself be immersed in workday luxury. The seat (which sits on a stunning gold frame) is easily adjustable, *plus* this pick is currently on sale – just to give you another good reason to check it out.
Ellessi Peppered Grey Boucle Swivel Office Chair
The upholstery on this office chair isn't exactly black or white – it's described as a peppered look, and we think it matches wonderfully with any space. Since it isn't entirely white, accidental stains and other signs of everyday use won't be as noticeable over time. To make this piece even more appealing, CB2 made the seat extra curvy and cushy so you can work comfortably.
Bowtie Black Leather Office Chair Model 3002
This swivel is serving main character. It's serving villain. If you want to be crushing each and every work day with the ferocity of your highest self, this sleek black leather chair that features a sharp high back will push you forward.
CB2 Furniture For The Living Room
Dorien Tufted Cognac Brown Velvet Sofa
If you want your living room to feel like a sultry cocktail bar, then a sleek velvet number will do the trick. The warm brown material is tufted into a plush sitting back with brass buttons, and it'll make you want to do nothing but lounge all. the. time.
Noor Cream Boucle Sofa
The geometric left and right arms on this fuzzy sofa tap into some serious 1970s interior design energy, making for a super modular look. The cushy foundation contrasts with a blocky bottom that's made out of sturdy stainless steel.
Mattea 4-Piece Neutral Performance Linen Sectional with Left-Arm
A white couch is for the brave among us. If you're spill-proof, then this cozy-as-a-cloud sectional will fit in your living room nicely. This model features an arm on the left side, but CB2 also sells the same design with a right arm.
Decker 2-Piece L-Shaped Green Performance Velvet Sectional Sofa with Right Arm Chaise
Velvet couches are unmatched when it comes to feeling luxurious. This model features a deep seat and an even deeper chaise along the side so you can stretch out.
Imogene Dot Hair on Hide Lounge Chair
This CB2 furniture nods to mid-century home decor, and we are so here for it. The skinny legs and arm rests are contrasted by a pillowy, hide-covered cushion. Each element is playful on its own to infuse your living room with joy.
Noelie Rattan Lounge Chair with White Cushion
This summery design's comfort is boosted directly by a big white cushion that'll catch all the stress from the day once you plop down in it.
Vayle 2-Piece High-Gloss Black Concrete Coffee Table Set
This superbly-shiny black duo will serve dutifully as one durable coffee table. They're densely constructed with the help of concrete, sand, and stone, then a layer of black gloss. The differing height between the two provides visual appeal and multiple styling possibilities.
Peekaboo Acrylic Coffee Table
This transparent table is a fan-favorite of CB2 furniture, likely because it matches any space. When you can't decide on a color or stain, opt for this see-through pick.
CB2 Furniture For The Kitchen
Moab Dark Mindi Wood Credenza
This darkly-stained credenza favors symmetry in its body and legs. We love the bold, blocky pattern that covers the front for adding variation and visual goodness to your entertaining space.
Chiaro Clear Counter Stool Nickel
This counter-height stool is clearly chic. Atop thin nickel legs sits a translucent seat with an appropriately-set back support that'll have you sitting up straight. It's clean, it's modern, and it could be yours for only a couple hundred dollars.
Nadia Black Cane Counter Stool
For counters (and home bars) that crave a more organic vibe, this black and rattan stool will work super stylishly. Each seat also boasts a black boucle cushion for added coziness over cocktails.
Amira Oak Dining Table
Rounded corners, bold legs, and knotty wood are the building blocks of this brown table. It seats up to eight diners, which is perfect for occasions that call for a crowd. The solid oak construction ensures this piece will last a lifetime.
Bormio Walnut Wood Dining Table
This dining table brings forth a cozy feel with a warm-toned finish. It's sharp and stands tall, proving it can handle many, many meals in its lifespan.
