25 "Deep" Questions To Ask Yourself Before 2025 Begins
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
So, you've found your 2025 word of the year and are ready for the biggest reset of your life. Now all you have to do is map out how you're going to get there. You could opt for vague ideas that live only in your head, but when has that motivated you to achieve your goals in the past?
If you think we're putting you on the spot, we're not! We're here to encourage you to dream boldly by being detailed about what you actually want. Of course, we have the perfect list of deep questions and journal prompts so you can tap into the life you want to live.
Here are 25 deep questions to ask yourself and journal about to guide you toward your 2025 vision of personal growth and self-improvement:
Questions About Your Daily Routine
Please don't throw eggs at us! We know you don't want to feel governed by a schedule like you're in grade school, but there are benefits to having something to guide you daily. According to Northwestern Medicine, you can "reduce stress" and even "get better rest" by having a routine.
If you've been promising yourself to improve in these areas, here are 5 questions to ask yourself:
- How many of hours of sleep do I typically get per night?
- What distractions can I eliminate before bed so I'm not groggy in the morning? (i.e., no more binge watching my favorite TV shows or scrolling mindlessly on TikTok)?
- Do I have a morning routine or do I rush through taking a shower, brushing my teeth, and eating breakfast?
- How do I usually feel when I get to work?
- Am I okay with setting a reminder for myself to take a break during the work day so I can stretch my legs, eat lunch, or go for a quick walk?
Questions About Your Self-Care
Making time for your self-care is a part of your daily routine, but we want to dig deeper by sharing questions that'll help you reflect on how you treat yourself.
- How do I want to feel about myself in 2025?
- Did I have moments I looked in the mirror and didn't like the way my skin or body looked this year?
- Have I been prioritizing my mental health?
- Did I make space for exercising (i.e. walking, yoga, running, etc.)?
- Did I create healthy boundaries with family, friends, or someone I'm dating?
Brit + Co
Questions About Your Career
We almost said, "Here comes the fun part," but that would be unfair for people who consider other areas of their lives more important to chasing a career. If you are focused on pursuing something you're passionate about or simply want to earn a new promotion, here's what you can ask yourself:
- What are my biggest career accomplishments this year?
- What skills do I need to sharpen that align with the position I want?
- How do I respond to constructive criticism?
- What is my usual response to change or tight deadlines?
- Do I ask for help when I don't understand a project or concept?
Brit + Co
Questions About Your Home
Your home is anywhere that you live even if you're renting or living with your parents for the time being.
- How did the energy in my home feel?
- Did I do anything to make it feel like me?
- How can I create a relaxing environment in my room that promotes rest and relaxation?
- Do I want to have a certain aesthetic for my living room, office, etc.?
- What does having a clean and organized home mean to me?
Questions About Your Relationships
Have you been making excuses for toxic friends or ignoring red flags? If it's okay, we're going to sit by you and gently suggest it's time for a change. The kind of life you want to live can't be weighed down by old habits of yours or some of the people you've been spending time with, especially if you've been feeling uncomfortable.
- What kind of friendships do I want to have in 2025?
- Do I have a reliable support system?
- What did I love about my romantic relationship this year?
- Are there certain conversations I need to have with family members, friends, or my partner that I've been avoiding?
- Do I need to change the way I show up in my platonic or romantic relationships?
Get a jumpstart on transforming your space for 2025 with easy feng shui tips!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.