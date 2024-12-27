Forget Resolutions, Find Your 2025 Word Of The Year Instead
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We’re at the time of year where you’ll see people posting a recap of 2024, hosting vision board parties, and sharing their 2025 new year resolution ideas. But, we don’t think you should follow any more viral trends just because other people are excited about them. Instead, we have 30 word of the year ideas that’ll help you make more intentional choices in 2025.
How to figure out which "Word of the Year" idea resonates with you:
Brit + Co
Usually we’re guilty of writing down a ton of goals that we abandon before the new year ends. Why? Studies show that only 28% of people actually get through their list (via Pew Research Center). But, next year can be different if you're willing to let go of the surface level idea of marking through a checklist just for the sake of doing so.
There's no rush to find the 'perfect' word that sets the tone for 2025. No, this is about going within to ask yourself what you need to have a peaceful or fulfilling life. The only word you won’t see on this list is manifestation because you’ll already be doing that by working on things that align with whatever you choose.
Ready to find the ones that’ll jumpstart the rest of a beautiful life? Scroll through for the best inspiration you'll come across before 2025.
Brit + Co
Questions To Ask Yourself Before Choosing Your Focus Words
It's easy to hone in on words just because they catch our eye, but 2025's all about making intentional choices. The best way to pick themes that align with how you feel is to lean into self-reflection. You can ask yourself prompts like:
- What did I absolutely love about 2024?
- What lessons did I learn about friends or dating?
- Did I stick to a budget or achieve other money goals?
- Was I stressed a lot this year? If so, why?
- Will I renew my lease or do I plan to move in 2025?
- How do I want to feel in my body?
- Am I following negative social media accounts?
- Do I finally want to join a book club in 2025?
Brit + Co
Travel-Inspired Word Of The Year Ideas
- Wander
- Escape
- Journey
- Adventure
- Horizon
Brit + Co
Wellness Word Of The Year Ideas
- Refresh
- Bloom
- Healing
- Nourish
- Self-Care
Brit + Co
Uplifting Word Of The Year Ideas
- Empowered
- Hopeful
- Peace
- Love
- Joy
Brit + Co
Relationship-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Kindness
- Community
- Compassion
- Honesty
- Trust
Brit + Co
Career-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Adaptable
- Exploration
- Creativity
- Growth
- Resilience
You deserve to focus on what you really want without feeling pressured by society or making fear-based decisions.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more new year resolution ideas!
Brit + Co
Usually we’re guilty of writing down a ton of goals that we abandon before the new year ends. Why? Studies show that only 28% of people actually get through their list (via Pew Research Center). But, next year can be different if you're willing to let go of the surface level idea of marking through a checklist just for the sake of doing so.
There's no rush to find the 'perfect' word that sets the tone for 2025. No, this is about going within to ask yourself what you need to have a peaceful or fulfilling life. The only word you won’t see on this list is manifestation because you’ll already be doing that by working on things that align with whatever you choose.
Ready to find the ones that’ll jumpstart the rest of a beautiful life? Scroll through for the best inspiration you'll come across before 2025.
Brit + Co
Questions To Ask Yourself Before Choosing Your Focus Words
It's easy to hone in on words just because they catch our eye, but 2025's all about making intentional choices. The best way to pick themes that align with how you feel is to lean into self-reflection. You can ask yourself prompts like:
- What did I absolutely love about 2024?
- What lessons did I learn about friends or dating?
- Did I stick to a budget or achieve other money goals?
- Was I stressed a lot this year? If so, why?
- Will I renew my lease or do I plan to move in 2025?
- How do I want to feel in my body?
- Am I following negative social media accounts?
- Do I finally want to join a book club in 2025?
Brit + Co
Travel-Inspired Word Of The Year Ideas
- Wander
- Escape
- Journey
- Adventure
- Horizon
Brit + Co
Wellness Word Of The Year Ideas
- Refresh
- Bloom
- Healing
- Nourish
- Self-Care
Brit + Co
Uplifting Word Of The Year Ideas
- Empowered
- Hopeful
- Peace
- Love
- Joy
Brit + Co
Relationship-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Kindness
- Community
- Compassion
- Honesty
- Trust
Brit + Co
Career-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Adaptable
- Exploration
- Creativity
- Growth
- Resilience
Brit + Co
Usually we’re guilty of writing down a ton of goals that we abandon before the new year ends. Why? Studies show that only 28% of people actually get through their list (via Pew Research Center). But, next year can be different if you're willing to let go of the surface level idea of marking through a checklist just for the sake of doing so.
There's no rush to find the 'perfect' word that sets the tone for 2025. No, this is about going within to ask yourself what you need to have a peaceful or fulfilling life. The only word you won’t see on this list is manifestation because you’ll already be doing that by working on things that align with whatever you choose.
Ready to find the ones that’ll jumpstart the rest of a beautiful life? Scroll through for the best inspiration you'll come across before 2025.
Brit + Co
Questions To Ask Yourself Before Choosing Your Focus Words
It's easy to hone in on words just because they catch our eye, but 2025's all about making intentional choices. The best way to pick themes that align with how you feel is to lean into self-reflection. You can ask yourself prompts like:
- What did I absolutely love about 2024?
- What lessons did I learn about friends or dating?
- Did I stick to a budget or achieve other money goals?
- Was I stressed a lot this year? If so, why?
- Will I renew my lease or do I plan to move in 2025?
- How do I want to feel in my body?
- Am I following negative social media accounts?
- Do I finally want to join a book club in 2025?
Brit + Co
Travel-Inspired Word Of The Year Ideas
- Wander
- Escape
- Journey
- Adventure
- Horizon
Brit + Co
Wellness Word Of The Year Ideas
- Refresh
- Bloom
- Healing
- Nourish
- Self-Care
Brit + Co
Uplifting Word Of The Year Ideas
- Empowered
- Hopeful
- Peace
- Love
- Joy
Brit + Co
Relationship-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Kindness
- Community
- Compassion
- Honesty
- Trust
Brit + Co
Career-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Adaptable
- Exploration
- Creativity
- Growth
- Resilience
Brit + Co
Usually we’re guilty of writing down a ton of goals that we abandon before the new year ends. Why? Studies show that only 28% of people actually get through their list (via Pew Research Center). But, next year can be different if you're willing to let go of the surface level idea of marking through a checklist just for the sake of doing so.
There's no rush to find the 'perfect' word that sets the tone for 2025. No, this is about going within to ask yourself what you need to have a peaceful or fulfilling life. The only word you won’t see on this list is manifestation because you’ll already be doing that by working on things that align with whatever you choose.
Ready to find the ones that’ll jumpstart the rest of a beautiful life? Scroll through for the best inspiration you'll come across before 2025.
Brit + Co
Questions To Ask Yourself Before Choosing Your Focus Words
It's easy to hone in on words just because they catch our eye, but 2025's all about making intentional choices. The best way to pick themes that align with how you feel is to lean into self-reflection. You can ask yourself prompts like:
- What did I absolutely love about 2024?
- What lessons did I learn about friends or dating?
- Did I stick to a budget or achieve other money goals?
- Was I stressed a lot this year? If so, why?
- Will I renew my lease or do I plan to move in 2025?
- How do I want to feel in my body?
- Am I following negative social media accounts?
- Do I finally want to join a book club in 2025?
Brit + Co
Travel-Inspired Word Of The Year Ideas
- Wander
- Escape
- Journey
- Adventure
- Horizon
Brit + Co
Wellness Word Of The Year Ideas
- Refresh
- Bloom
- Healing
- Nourish
- Self-Care
Brit + Co
Uplifting Word Of The Year Ideas
- Empowered
- Hopeful
- Peace
- Love
- Joy
Brit + Co
Relationship-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Kindness
- Community
- Compassion
- Honesty
- Trust
Brit + Co
Career-Focused Word Of The Year Ideas
- Adaptable
- Exploration
- Creativity
- Growth
- Resilience
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.