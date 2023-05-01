May 01, 2023
56 Deep Questions For Couples To Consider Before Getting Engaged
If you're thinking about getting married, you probably know your partner pretty well. But no matter long how you've been together or how extensively you've journaled about your relationship, marriage can change all sorts of things. Even if you're the kind of couple that's constantly checking in with each other and communicating issues, you'll want to go deep about everything from sex to family to money before either of you pops the question. Ahead, find 56 questions for you and your partner to consider asking each other before getting engaged and tying the knot.
- What do you think of our relationship currently?
- Why do you want to get married?
- What do you think a good marriage looks like?
- What do you think are signs of trouble in a marriage?
- Do you have any fears about getting married?
- How do you think we are similar?
- How do you think we are different?
- Are there any differences you struggle with?
- When was a time it felt easy to be close to me?
- When was a time it felt hard to be close to me?
- How would you describe our arguments?
- If you could change something about how we disagree, what would it be?
- What are/were your parents' arguments like?
- How does your parents’ marriage(s) affect your perception of marriage?
- What does your ideal weekend look like?
- What does your ideal vacation look like?
- Do you want kids?
- If we had kids, how do you envision our lives?
- How would we divide labor as parents?
- How many kids do you want?
- When do you want to have kids?
- Can you imagine your feelings about kids changing?
- What if we weren’t able to have biological children?
- How would you feel if my feelings toward kids changed?
- How do you feel about my parents and family? What works? What doesn’t?
- How do you feel about couples counseling?
- What’s your biggest fear when it comes to our relationship?
- What’s your biggest fear in life?
- Do you currently feel like you have enough alone time? What’s your ideal amount?
- What does self-care mean to you?
- How do you think you handle stress?
- How can I better help you when you’re stressed?
- What would you do if an ex contacted you or came back into your life?
- What do you consider cheating?
- What are your deal breakers?
- Do you have any debt I don’t know about? How much?
- Do you imagine us tackling debt together or handling it separately?
- Do you want to share all bank accounts? Some? Or keep everything separate?
- What’s your approach to saving money?
- What are your financial goals?
- Do you ever want to own a house?
- Do you see yourself settling down or moving around a lot?
- How do you imagine retirement?
- How do you imagine religion being part of our lives?
- If we have different beliefs, how will we handle that when we have kids?
- How will we handle holidays? Where will we spend them?
- How do you feel about our sex life right now?
- How do you imagine sex changing throughout marriage?
- In terms of sex, what would you do if you wanted something I did not?
- Would you ever be interested in having weekly or monthly check-ins? Why or why not?
- What’s your love language?
- How can I love you better?
- How do you see yourself growing and changing in life?
- How can we make sure we grow and change together?
- If we drifted apart, how would you handle it?
- Where do you see us in 10 years? 20? 30?
