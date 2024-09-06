Demi Lovato Sits Down With Alyson Stoner, Christina Ricci, & Drew Barrymore For 'Child Star' Documentary
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's been over 15 years since audiences fell in love with Demi Lovato in Disney Channel's Camp Rock. The actress (who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns) went on to lead Princess Protection Program with then-BFF Selena Gomez, Sonny With a Chance, about a fictional sketch comedy show, and Camp Rock 2. But the Disney dream we all saw on TV was far from reality. Demi Lovato revealed in 2013 that she had been dealing with substance abuse, eating disorders, and emotional issues (via The Huffington Post) — and that it seriously affected both her experience on the network and her relationship with her co-stars.
Alyson Stoner, who starred with Lovato in both Camp Rock films, told Christy Carlson Romano (from iconic Disney titles like Kim Possible and Even Stevens) in 2022 that to unpack everything that happened "will be, hopefully, a healing conversation if that could ever happen. If people would ever be willing to come together."
It looks like that time has finally come because Demi Lovato's directorial debut, Child Star, is coming to Hulu September 17 and the two stars are FINALLY reuniting.
What is the Child Star documentary about?
Child Star Plot
In Child Star, Demi Lovato is sitting down with some of the most famous former child stars. The "Confident" singer is talking to everyone from Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci to JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné about their experiences growing up in front of the camera. And while these recognizable stars talk about the past, they also look to the future of child stardom — and all the social media that comes with it.
Where can I watch Child Star 2024?
Child Star will premiere on Hulu September 17, 2024.
Who else is in Child Star?
Victoria Time/Disney
Demi Lovato is talking to Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, Kenan Thompson, and more.
When was Demi Lovato on Barney?
Demi Lovato made her first appearance on Barney & Friends in 2002, when she was 10 years old.
Are you excited to watch Child Star? Let us know your favorite childhood Disney program on Facebook.
Lead image via Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!