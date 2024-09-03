Sorry, But Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez Aren't Actually Frenemies...Anymore
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
From ex-lovers to the industry's desire to pit women against each other, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have been through it all. Unlike the sisterhood Selena once shared with Demi Lovato, things seem to be slightly different with Miley.
The best way we can describe it is imagining the younger versions of Dorothy Zbornak and Blanche Deveraux from The Golden Girls. There's love there, but it doesn't exist without snarky quips and the occasional, "Why would she do that" moments. Still, this doesn't indicate they're not friends by any means.
Knowing Selena and Miley have practically grown up in the spotlight together explains some of the rumored drama that's occurred between them. So, let's dig into what happened during their frenemy era, and the status of their friendship today!
2006 — Miley Admits She And Nick Jonas Once Had Big Feelings For Each Other
In 2006, Miley Cyrus dropped a bombshell on fans when talked about her former romantic relationship with Nick Jonas who "was on a quest to meet" her. (via People). She talked about how in love the two were at the time, but they "were arguing a lot, and it really wasn’t fun."
2011 — It's Possible Selena Also Dated Nick Jonas
The idea that Selena also dated Nick Jonas is a little trickier to prove. The stars both gave accounts of their first kiss for different outlets that seemed to align, but they never officially confirmed said kiss was with each other (via People).
The only other thing Selena elaborated on is the first person she fell in love with. "I maybe had a first love and had my heart broken, but reflecting on it, I don’t think that was love," she told Seventeen.
2014 — Miley Cyrus' Stage Prop Was A Cardboard Cutout Of Selena While Performing "FU"
When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up, apparently Miley Cyrus broke the 'girl code' by hanging out with him (via TMZ). Instead of publicly addressing it though, Miley Cyrus made a grand gesture while performing her single "FU" in Milan.
According to Daily Mail, Selena's face appeared to be glued to a cardboard cutout of a woman's body that seemed to be wearing a black bra, fishnet tights, and heels...yikes.
2019 — Miley And Selena Reminisce Over Singing "7 Things"
Nothing further was said about their alleged public feud, which makes us think Miley and Selena privately smoothed things over. Flash forward five years, and Miley posted a throwback video of her singing "7 Things" with Selena on Instagram.
"Your generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things 💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍 Simpler times," she wrote before tagging Selena in the caption.
Given that "7 Things" is allegedly about Mr. Nick Jonas himself, it's safe to say these two have officially overcome whatever drama they had about him. Another win for the girls!
2022 — Selena Publicly Names Miley Cyrus In Her SNL Speech
When Selena hosted SNL in 2022, she openly talked about the people who gave her advice about showing up on the iconic show. "One of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, said ‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus."
Miley's had the perfect response to that by sharing a picture of herself in a self-made tank top that read, "Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus" on it. That's pretty genius if you ask us.
Selena further shared how she feels about Miley in an interview with Rolling Stone. "F—ing love her," she said.
2023 — Miley And Selena Drop Singles At The Same Time
Last August, Miley released her new song "Used to be Young" while Selena dropped "Single Soon," but there wasn't any real competition between the two.
Before their singles were released to the public, Selena shared her excitement in an expired Instagram story. She wrote, "@Mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," and “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!" (via Today).
2024 — Jennifer Stone Shares More Details About Miley And Selena's Former Feud
Miley and Selena may have never talked about their public feud prior to recently, but that didn't stop Selena's former co-star from talking about it. She starred in Wizards of Waverly Placealongside her.
While on her Wizards of Waverly Pod, Stone agreed there was some static between Miley and Selena. "They intermittently got along...I think Miley dated him [Nick Jonas] first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense," she recalls.
