Brit Learns About Design Thinking With IDEO U Founder, Suzanne Howard
If you've applied to a job recently, you've likely seen phrases like "team player" and "strategic thinker" fill the description. But how do you develop and learn these types of power skills and design thinking strategies? Today, Brit is sitting down with Suzanne Howard, the founder and Dean of IDEO U, a digital learning platform where anyone can learn to solve anything creatively.
Suzanne talks about leading with passion, creating space for innovation, running successful remote meetings, and reimagining how we view female leaders. This episode is full of applicable advice on how to take your ideas and your workplace to the next level.
Episode Highlights From Design Thinking and Leadership Skills with IDEO U Founder, Suzanne Howard
- What is IDEO and who do they work with?
- How Suzanne helps big companies lean into the discomfort of changing norms
- Why change is important to Suzanne
- Having hard conversations in the workplace
- What is IDEO U and why was it created?
- What design thinking is
- Attributes of a great leader in the design thinking space
- What power skills are
- The role of Power Skills in a remote workplace
- Using Post-Its to hear everyone's voice
- The differences between men's and women's power skills
- What it means to lead like a lady
- What's next for Suzanne
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.