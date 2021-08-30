10 Female Founders To Watch From Selfmade's Pitch Day
It's pitch week at Selfmade, Brit + Co's 10-week starter school for female founders, and we couldn't be more excited!
The pitch competition holds a very special place in the hearts of the camp here. Prior to this capstone event, students spend dedicated time refining their business models and crafting their brand narratives. Our curriculum covers all the basics for successfully launching your biz and week-over-week students roll up their sleeves to flex their entrepreneurial muscles. Delving into fundamentals like mindset, ideation, design-thinking, branding, website development, go-to-market strategy, social media, legal, and funding, pitch week is the culmination of the learnings from Selfmade as a whole.
In an exhilarating event, 10 finalists get to put what they've studied to the test with an opportunity to present to Brit Morin and Selfmade coaches at a Shark Tank-style competition, with thousands of dollars in grants and cash prizes on the line.
Meet our winners:
Vanessa Perry, the founder of Autumn, won the first-place prize. Autumn is an undergarment and empowerment brand that focuses on the needs of women with loose skin after weight loss. Autumn provides functional and stylish options so women in this market can finally use their buying power to purchase garments that actually work!
Frederica A. Boso, the founder of CueMarkData, came in second place. CueMarkData is a personalized idea validation boutique. It enables busy professionals to access a business network and get feedback from potential customers throughout the idea, product, or service development process.
Brigid Kelly, the founder of THINKING CAPS, won the third-place prize. Thinking Caps is a kids apparel line featuring hats, shirts, and swag that incorporates themes that encourage children to know more and ask why. Each hat and t-shirt comes with a card that includes a lesson and activity to do between a child and an adult.
The runners up included:
Rena Banka, the founder of Carocycle Toys, an invite-only subscription toy box company that focuses on delivering high-quality, sustainable toys to your door in exchange for the ones sitting on your living room floor.
Peri Finkelstein, the founder of Access Shopper, software for shopping that includes accessibility features (a chatbox, write-out-loud, text-to-speech, hearing aid device compatibility, etc.) and a digital application that acts as a personal assistant and can run errands for those in need.
Shehla Rooney, the founder of GoKnee LLC, a revolutionary in-home therapy device for total knee rehabilitation.
Lily Rostami, the founder of Dr. Lily Ros Organics, a safe line of natural skincare and makeup that helps health-conscious women and expecting moms to feel safe while enjoying the skin they always wanted.
Neha Paralkar, the founder of Bubbykins Books, a nonprofit that gifts a box of baby books, goodies, and enrichment resources to economically disadvantaged new moms.
Kevwe Abamwa, the founder of The Virtual Hustler Agency, a one-stop operation and business support agency for women founders and solopreneurs.
Monica Fernander, the founder of Like Home Respite Care, a day program that gives caregivers an opportunity to get away and take a much-needed break while their loved one is receiving quality care from licensed staff.
Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash/Christina @ WOCInTechChat.com