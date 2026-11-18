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Make a clean sweep!

12 Overlooked Dirty Spots in Your Home That Guests Actually Notice

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By Theresa GonzalezNov 18, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Cleaning can be the most stressful part of hosting, but nothing beats the cozy, happy feeling of welcoming guests into a spotless home. (Honestly, I think hiring a house cleaner counts as essential self-care.) Still, all that effort can be undone by one overlooked patch of dust or grime tucked into a corner. To make sure that doesn’t happen, here are a few commonly missed spots to tackle before your guests arrive.

Here are all the spots you might have missed while cleaning!

Kaboompics.com

Sink Drains

A spritz of cleaner around the sink and faucet can be satisfying, but do you ever notice how gross a drain can get? Look out for mold and hair just under the drain cover for a truly clean sink.

Lisa Anna

Inside Your Microwave

Guests warming food may be grossed out by splatters and stains inside the microwave. Don't forget to clean the inside and outside!

Cleaning Tip: Place a microwave-safe bowl filled with 1 cup of water and a few slices of lemon (or a tablespoon of vinegar) inside. Microwave on high for 3 to 5 minutes to let the steam loosen stubborn splatters. Carefully remove the bowl, then wipe down the interior walls, ceiling, and turntable with a damp sponge or cloth.

Kaboompics.com

Behind the Toilets

Guests will likely notice dust buildup in these spots as they reach for their TP, especially in small bathrooms. Make sure to mop or wipe with a cloth behind your toilet for a fresh, clean space. You'll get to enjoy after they leave too!

Lauren Pressey

Your Entryway

It can be easy to get lost in cleaning the main part of your house that you forget the most important part! Make a good first impression with a tidy and organized entryway. Hide to mail, dust and clean, and add fresh flowers or a candle to make it more inviting.

Kelly Sikkema

Windowsills

Dust and dead insects often gather here, especially in warmer months. If you haven't cleaned them since summer, now is a good time to vacuum them up and wipe them down.

Cleaning Tip: Vacuum up loose dust, dead insects, and debris using a brush attachment. Mix warm water with a few drops of dish soap, then wipe down the sills and tracks with a microfiber cloth or an old toothbrush to get into the tight corners. Dry thoroughly with a clean towel to prevent moisture buildup.

Michael Oxendine

Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures

Ever look up and find yourself horrified by the black dust building up on your white fan? Ditto. Grab a chair or ladder and dust the blades to keep dust from spreading all around the room.

Element5 Digital

Door Handles and Knobs

Given it's flu and Covid season, this is also a respectful and hygienic choice.

Kristyna Squared.one

Inside and Outside Your Fridge

This is a good time to use up food that's about to expire and reduce clutter in the fridge. But don't forget the outside too. Smudges and old reminders can be an eyesore.

Kira auf der Heide

Under Couch Cushions

Crumbs or debris can show up as soon as a guest sits down. As you vacuum the floor, give your cushions a quick clean up too. You may even find some change or items you've been missing.

SHVETS production

Trash Cans (Inside and Out)

Even with a liner, odors can linger in trash cans. Hose them down or clean them in the sink to refresh your bins.

Cleaning Tip: Take the bins outside or place them in a large utility sink. Empty them completely, spray down the interior and exterior with an all-purpose cleaner or antibacterial disinfectant, and scrub with a long-handled brush. Rinse thoroughly with a hose or warm water and let them air dry completely in the sun before putting in a new liner.

Megan Nixon

Front of Kitchen Cabinets

Grease and fingerprints can make cabinets look dirty. We often overlook cleaning these and shelves, but having guests over is a good reminder!

Taryn Elliott

Remote Controls and Electronics

These are high-touch items that guests may use, so a quick disinfecting wipe is a good idea this flu season!

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more home organization ideas!

This post has been updated.

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