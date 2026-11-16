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These you'll want to give and get!
15 Best Self-Care Gifts to Bring the Luxury Spa Right to Your Home
Brit + Co
By Theresa GonzalezNov 16, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
See Full Bio
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15 Chic Home Decor Gifts For Your Favorite Homebody
Amazon Prime Day 2026: The Best Deals to Grab Before They Sell Out
The holiday gifts I love giving most, and getting, are the ones that help someone slow down and feel like themselves again: a massage, a luxe bar of soap, a rich body lotion, a plush robe and slippers. Maybe even an inflatable hot tub (yes, really, more on that below). This year, skip the umpteenth sweater and give someone permission to unwind. Here are 15 self-care gifts for every budget that I’d happily give to the people I love, and probably will. Happy gifting!
Scroll for the best self care gifts to bring the luxury spa to you.
Uncommon Goods
Awaken and Refresh Shower Steamers ($16)
These essential oil-infused tablets Anusha Moodley release a mood-transforming, spa-quality vapor the moment they hit the water—making them the ultimate under-$20 luxury.
Joss & Main
Joss & Main Faux Fur Weighted Throw Blanket ($56, Was $70)
For the ultimate cozy vibes, this faux fur weighted blanket is the perfect gift for lounging in luxury, whether your giftee's binging on their favorite Christmas movies or reading a mystery novel from the comfort of their couch. It layers beautifully into any decor aesthetic, from modern to traditional.
Amazon
SaluSpa Hot Springs Inflatable Hot Tub ($495, Was: $699)
This is on the splurge-y side, but I am telling you: it's so well made and worth every penny. An actual hot tub can cost as much as $10K with installation. This lovely 2-4 or 4-6 seater makes it easy to create a spa-like escape on your deck or in backyard. It heats up to 104°F, features a soothing bubble massage, and includes Freeze Shield technology so you can stargaze in warm water in cooler temps. It takes just about 30 minutes to set up.
Hommey.
Hommey Robe (Now $97, Was: $129)
Designed in Australia, these cloud-soft, breathable robes are made to feel like a warm hug from the first wear. Made from 100% cotton with a plush, heavyweight feel, they feature a relaxed unisex silhouette complete with a shawl collar, functional deep pockets, and an adjustable waist tie for the ultimate at-home lounge experience.
Pottery Barn
Teddy Sherpa Robe (Now $47, Was: $79)
If you're looking for something a little more quiet luxury, these unisex Pottery Barn robes are the gold standard of post-shower lounging. With a wide lapel, deep pockets, and ultra-plush OEKO-TEX fabric, this cozy favorite delivers instant comfort for anyone who deserves a proper unwind.
Beast
Beast GO Cordless ($91, Was: $125)
Consider your on-the-go routine officially upgraded. This sleek portable blender packs power into a cordless design. Powered by a USB-C rechargeable battery, it easily whips up smoothies, dressings, and dips on the fly, while offering enough serious versatility to grind coffee beans, grate cheese, and mince vegetables anywhere you are.
Target
Therabody Theragun Relief Massage Gun - Seafoam
Targeting muscle relief, Therabody's gentlest percussive therapy with whisper-quiet motor and an ergonomic triangle grip, makes reaching tight spots in your lower back or shoulders completely seamless.
Bearpaw
Bearpaw Clogs and Boots (20% off sitewide with code Early20)
Wrapped in plush faux fur with an exposed collar, these slip-on clogs deliver serious lounge-worthy style whether you're padding around the house or stepping out for a quick coffee run.
Free People
Summary The Reset Ritual Gift Set ($44, $80 Value)
A complete head-to-toe reset, this sleek, standalone canvas travel bag features plant-powered essentials like exfoliating body wash, a glycolic acid lotion-serum hybrid, non-aerosol dry shampoo, and a brilliant massage candle that melts into a soothing body oil.
Papier
Papier Italian Summer Wellness Journal ($28, Was: $35)
Bring a touch of Mediterranean serenity to your daily reflections. Adorned with a vibrant floral vine design, this guided wellness journal is an invitation to slow down, check in with yourself, and embrace a little everyday mindfulness. It's the perfect reset as we head into the new year, and the perfect affordable gift!
Blissy
Blissy Dream Set in Matcha
The holy grail of beauty sleep, this curated set is made from 100% pure mulberry silk in a gorgeous matcha hue, and it includes a silk pillowcase, a plush sleep mask, and matching scrunchies to protect your hair and skin all night long.
Free People
WTHN Acupressure Mat Set
Designed for deep relaxation by combining traditional acupressure principles, this supportive coconut fiber mat and memory foam pillow stimulates key pressure points across your back and shoulders for at-home relief without an appointment. Melt away that tension!
Uncommon Goods
Cherry Pit Therapeutic Heat Pillow
This brilliant, all-natural Swiss remedy is crafted from Michigan orchard cherry pits. Pop it in the microwave for soothing moist heat or chill it in the fridge to naturally ease sore joints, tight shoulders, and everyday muscle stiffness.
Olive & June
The O&J Mani System
Everything you need for a salon-style manicure right at home. Olive & June's cult-favorite system takes the guesswork out of DIY nail care, delivering glossy, long-lasting results with a brilliant array of tools and polishes.
Quince
TheraFace Depuffing Wand by Therabody
This ultra-portable skincare device offers up clinically proven hot and cold facial treatments to diminish dark circles, boost elasticity, and give your complexion an instant, glowing pick-me-up.
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Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
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