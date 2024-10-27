20 Home Decor Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now For Major Fall Inspiration
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
I turn to Instagram for mainly two things: hilariously adorable pet videos to share with my daughter before bedtime — a nightly ritual we started a year back — and a steady stream of home decor inspiration. Having studied interior design and spent years writing about stunning spaces, my love for beautiful interiors runs deep. The home decor bloggers I follow offer a mix of styles and experiences, from cozy vintage vibes to refined and sophisticated homes and rooms. Whether you’re looking to refresh your space for the season or simply find joy in nesting at home, there’s a little something from everyone here to inspire you. Happy decorating!
PrettyOnFridaysWriter Deema Tabbara Lopez's Friday newsletter, Merci Ktir, offers a glimpse into all the pretty things bringing her joy each week. Her home is so cozy, filled with vintage charm and lovely DIYs and how-tos (and stunning paint colors!). You'll want to dive into her feed for all the inspiration this fall.
ThisHouse5000
Home decor enthusiast Elena Lohse and her handyman husband have been renovating their 1935 home in Toronto’s west end, the Junction, for the past 4+ years. Her style is clean, fresh, and never boring. I love her DIY videos, and her blog follows their travels too through a unique design lens.
Kismet House
For a masters in warm, cozy traditional spaces, follow Erin and Matthew of Kismet House who share tips and tricks for creating homes that feel unique and full of character.
Michael P.H. Clifford
a1000xBetter
Designer Kirsten Blazek creates rooms that are authentic, stylish, and so comfortable. She really thinks about spaces you want to live in. I'm still swooning over this kitchen of hers that we featured. Her first book A1000xBetter: A Rebel By Designshowcases her eclectic interiors and love of vintage treasures along with her design inspirations and tips.
𝗦𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗮̂𝗰𝗲
Principal designer Ithabeleng Mothabeng has such a talent for creating stunning interiors. She blends a timeless elegance with modern touches and the result is always gorgeous and sophisticated.
Sam Arneson Home
Sam Arneson, an LA-based realtor, brings a thoughtful approach to design with a focus on sustainability and slow living. Her soulful feed is full of inspiration, from mid-century modern gems to cozy woodsy cabins.
OEZLEM OEZSOY
This Hamburg, Germany-based photographer and home decor enthusiast is known for her sophisticated eye for vintage and mid-century decor, creating beautifully curated neutral spaces.
The Organic Bubble Vase, Théophile Candle Holder, and Cadoret Bowl
Christiane Lemieux
NYC-based Christiane Lemieux is an author, designer, entrepreneur and the founder of LEMIEUX ET CIE, a luxury home furnishings brand. If you're looking for elevated interiors with a smidge of fantasy and the unexpected, her feed is the place to be. She was also the co-host and a judge on Ellen’s Design Challenge on HGTV and is a regular guest on MSNBC.
Some other favorites to look out for:
Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.