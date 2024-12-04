8 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Whimsical Nancy Meyers-Inspired Cottage Remodel
Cameron Diaz's home exchange in Nancy Meyers' The Holiday is a cozy girl's dreamy holiday escape. And while Jude Law totally crushed our dreams by telling us that house isn't actually real, I found an IRL home that's totally just as good. This charming cottage is straight out of a storybook, with stacks of books, a literal crackling fireplace, and vintage-style furniture that beg you to curl up with a cup of tea. Cue this 1923 sbtorybook cottage in Los Angeles. Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xbetter leaned into her warm and cozy side and embraced whimsical wallpapers and comfy furniture when restoring the '90s-era remodel back to its original charm, while also making sure it made sense for a modern, young family.
See the quaint, Nancy Meyers-inspired cottage remodel here!
1. Rich, Warm Colors
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten chose a cohesive color palette throughout the home to give the overall feeling of warmth. The home features classic prints, curated art, and furniture that nods to the home’s past.
2. Luxe, Comfy Furniture
Michael P.H. Clifford
Furnishings from home decor shops like Soho Home, Arhaus, and Maiden Home, paired with bold Morris & Co wallpaper and vintage rugs creates a warm, cozy, and inviting space. Think cottagecore but elevated!
3. Larger-Than-Life Bookshelves
Michael P.H. Clifford
Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves frame the outdoors and give the home an old-world English cottage feel.
4. 1920s-Inspired Decor
Michael P.H. Clifford
But it's this bath that stopped me in my tracks. So stunning! The home hails from the roaring '20s and elements like unlacquered brass hardware, natural stone countertops, and a B&W silent film print make subtle calls to that era. I adore the scalloped backsplash.
5. Whimsical Wallpaper
Michael P.H. Clifford
"We wanted to choose a wallpaper for the child bedroom that was also whimsical but had a level of sophistication that meant it wouldn’t feel too young as the years progressed," says Kirsten.
6. Cozy Lamps
Michael P.H. Clifford
The Lawns Prospect Park Mural Wallpaper was the starting point for Kirsten's other choices in the room that include a vintage bed and table lamps from Amazon.
7. Vintage-Inspired Lighting
Michael P.H. Clifford
Vintage-style sconces and handmade ceramic tile in the master bathroom echo the past in a freshly designed bathroom. Love the idea of a table lamp here too.
8. Antique Furniture Accents
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten chose an arched alcove around the bath with a tall vintage chair. "The alcove adds depth and interest to the room and felt aligned with the intrinsic architecture in the home," she says. What a happy ending!
