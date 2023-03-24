"Friends" Fave Courteney Cox Cleaned Off Walk of Fame Stars
Friends star Courteney Cox channeled her inner Monica Gellar to clean the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for her and all of her BFFs.
“Someone’s gotta do it,” she captioned the clip, showing people walking over her star, and even a man stopping to wipe off his feet.
Cox, who owns homecare line Homecourt, used her brand's surface cleaner and a few paper towels to clean the Walk of Fame stars for Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and Jurassic Park’s Laura Dern.
Even Reese Witherspoon, who iconically played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, got a sparkling clean star of her own.
“Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩,” Witherspoon responded.
Dern even reposted the video to her own account, thanking Cox for taking the time out of her day to make their stars shine. Talk about friendship goals!
Cox joined the ranks of Hollywood’s finest when she received her star on February 27. The actress and producer was honored with the 2,750th Walk of Fame star in a ceremony attended by both Dern and Aniston.
"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that," Aniston said at the ceremony.
Cox plays Patricia “Pat” Phelps in Shining Vale, a comedy-horror show that premiered on Starz in 2022. The show has since been renewed for a second season, with the release date TBD.
Image via NBC
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.