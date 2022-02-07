This Cheery DIY Wall Art Will Give Your Space An Instant Upgrade
Do you have big dreams for your wall but no budget? No prob! This affordable (and adorable) bath mat wall art (inspired by @_jujujust_'s striking woven pieces that we can't stop swooning over) instantly brings a cheery vibe to any room. Scroll through to see how to get the simple DIY wall art addition done before your next soiree.
You'll need:
- 1-2 bath mats (for decoration)
- 30 inch by 21 inch white bath mat (to cover your plywood)
- piece of plywood (same size as your white rug)
- staple gun
- yarn and roving
- fabric scissors
Staple on pom poms (tutorial here). Create a border using the roving. Staple and fluff the material to hide the staples. Use any rug scraps to add more statements to your hanging.
Add tassels (tutorial here) to create fringe to hang on the bottom of your accent rug.
(Photos via Brittany Griffin / Brit + Co; Styling via Kayla Haykin)