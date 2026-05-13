'East of Eden' News: An Official First Look at Florence Pugh in Netflix's New TV Show

Netflix's new East of Eden series is officially coming in the fall of 2026, and the streamer released a surprise first look at the poster — with Florence Pugh front and center. There's been a ton of chatter around the series since it was first announced, especially since the cast includes Flo (We Live in Time, Thunderbolts*), Joseph Zada (Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, We Were Liars), and Mike Faist (Challengers, West Side Story), just to name a few! This is one 2026 show you simply can't miss.

The new poster features Florence Pugh as Cathy, or more specifically, her silhouette, as she stars off into the distance. The whole poster is a deep orange rising from the house on fire at the bottom of the poster. I'm 99% sure the guys at the bottom of the poster are Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist (instead of Joseph Zada and Joe Anders) because I can just make out their faces. And I'd recognize Mike Faist anywhere.

And Netflix is taking a new approach to the show.

Netflix's official show synopsis says that "this modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames."

Now, don't worry — I think "modern interpretation" just means a new perspective on the story, not that the characters will live in 2026. It looks like the show will still be set in the same time period.

It sounds like they'll be diving even deeper into Cathy's character to better understand her motives, and I have no doubt this show will influence an entire generation. After all, Florence Pugh was the actress who made me actually like Amy March in her Oscar-nominated role for Greta Gerwig's 2019 Little Women...and I thought that was impossible. Never say never I guess.