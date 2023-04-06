18 Easy Side Dishes To Expedite Your Weeknight Dinners
No main dish can shine without a stellar side dish. And we're not just talking basic burgers and fries – there are endless pairings to explore for your dinner needs that don't take a lot of time to make. Dig into some hearty mac n' cheese alongside your roasted chicken, or experience the crunchy goodness of roasted corn cobs with an Instant Pot chili. If your dinner's main event will take up more time than you expected, an easy side dish like these are the way to go.
Easy Lemon Pesto Rice
Image via Cilantro Parsley
Lemon and pesto have never tasted better than in this rice side dish. Serve it alone as a side, or mix in some chopped veg and protein for a fuller bite. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Herby Ricotta Stuffed Peppers
Image via Live Eat Learn
It only takes 30 minutes to make these mouthwatering stuffed peppers – plus, this easy side dish recipe makes it easy to incorporate more vegetables into any meal. (via Live Eat Learn)
10-Minute Miso Corn On The Cob
Image via Two Spoons
Miso adds a unique touch of flavor to your regular old corn on the cob. These make the perfect summer side dish because you can just pop them on the grill for that good charring. (via Two Spoons)
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
Image via Cozy Cravings
Because who doesn't love a good dip? Dive into cheesy, stringy bites of spinach and artichoke for an easy app or side dish. (via Cozy Cravings)
Broccolini with Tahini Yogurt Sauce
Image via The Endless Meal
Roasted broccolini meets its ideal pairing with a homemade tahini yogurt sauce for this side-dish star. (via The Endless Meal)
Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes
Image via Rachel Mansfield
This recipe is essentially salt and vinegar chips...made heartier. We're sure everyone at the table feels satisfied after this one. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Shirazi Salad
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Enjoy a bright blend of herbs in this veggie-based salad that will lighten up almost any meal. Bonus points if you pair it with a Mediterranean dish – this salad is sure to compliment it! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Gouda and Pear Puff Pastry
Image via Amanda Wilens
For a fancier dinnertime addition, these pear puff pastries deliver on all the savory and sweet flavors. (via Amanda Wilens)
Honey Roasted Carrots
Image via Salt & Lavender
These carrots may sound complicated, but all it really takes is 3 ingredients! Easy peasy...or carrotsy? (via Salt & Lavender)
Mac 'n Cheese
Image via Most Hungry
Mac 'n cheese is an absolute classic side dish. This recipe makes serving up your mac super easy and breezy, while also adding a cute, Iclean aesthetic to your dinner plate. (via Most Hungry)
Brown Butter Mashed Butternut Squash
Image via Barley & Sage
Brown butter and butternut squash come together to form a sweet bite that's a great match to any savory dinner dish. (via Barley & Sage)
Easy Potato Salad
Image via Culinary Hill
You'll want to bring this easy side dish everywhere – to potlucks, parties, luncheons, the office, and more! It gets a creamy and flavorful treatment, thanks to mayo, mustard, and spices. (via Culinary Hill)
Potato Cauliflower Bake
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Cheese on any dish guarantees that it'll be a good time, IMO. Try out this easy side dish that leverages cauliflower and potatoes for all your cheesy needs! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Honey Lemon Butter Roasted Asparagus
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Doctor up some plain old asparagus with lemon, honey, and butter, and boom! You've got yourself a tasty and reliable side dish that you'll want to make for every meal. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
3 Ingredient Sautéed Summer Squash
Image via Gastroplant
When it doubt, toss some veggies in a pan and sauté it out. This summer squash side dish recipe takes no time at all to prepare. (via Gastroplant)
Crispiest Garlic Parmesan Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
Image via The Girl On Bloor
The air fryer is a game-changer when it comes to making easy side dishes. It's as simple as chopping some veg, tossing them in oil and spices, and hitting a button. Most air fried foods are done in less than 15 minutes, so you don't have to worry about too much prep! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Fresh Fava Beans
Image via Give Recipe
Freshen up your dinner routine with these zesty beans. They're an easy addition to any pasta meals or even salads! (via Give Recipe)
Easy Cheesy Soft Pretzel Bites
Image via Half Baked Harvest
This recipe is like bringing the ballpark home. Enjoy some soft, salty pretzel bites at home – as long as you have 45 minutes on your hands. (via Half Baked Harvest)
