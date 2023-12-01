77 Beginner Instant Pot Recipes For Quick Weeknight Dinners In 2023
These beginner Instant Pot recipes are about to save you from your ferocious hunger and those hefty takeout bills on busy weeknights. Not only are they great for those evenings when you'd rather be hanging with the fam than spending endless hours in the kitchen, but they'll also come in handy for all of that school year meal planning.
If you own an Instant Pot, you know just how valuable the modern pressure cooker is. It saves you time, money, and tons of effort when preparing everyday dishes. The device can be a bit daunting, though, when figuring out what recipes to make and how to make them. That's where these beginner Instant Pot recipes come in! From quick rice and quinoa, to full-on meals like coq au vin, the 67 recipes below are easy – and have ultra-quick cooking times – thanks to the Instant Pot.
What are the best things to make in an Instant Pot?
You can make all kinds of delicious recipes like rice, soup, and meats like chicken and salmon. In our opinion, the best thing to make in an Instant Pot is something that would take you a long time to make otherwise!
What should you not cook in an Instant Pot?
You don't want to cook fried food because an Instant Pot won't keep the outside crispy the way that an air fryer will. You also want to avoid desserts like cookies because the moisture won't give you the same delicious results that an oven will.
What should I do first time with Instant Pot?
For your first time using the an Instant Pot, make a super simple, cheap dinner that won't cost you if you make a mistake. We'd recommend a simple chili or chicken noodle soup. That way, you can familiarize yourself with the Instant Pot without worrying too much about the outcome.
Is Instant Pot just as good as slow cooker?
The Instant Pot is great for when you're short on time, whereas a slow cooker might require more attention since you typically cook food all day long in it. Each appliance is relatively easy to use, but if you want to whip up something quick, the Instant Pot might be better than a slow cooker.
Because of the different settings, the results will vary a bit from a slow cooker, but as long as you figure out the recipes that work for you, an Instant Pot can be a great addition to your kitchen.
Instant Pot Recipe with Vegetarian Frittata
Frittatas may be your norm for brunch, but they also make for an easy fridge clean-out dinner. Easy, quick, and tasty? Who wouldn't want to make this beginner Instant Pot recipe? (via Brit + Co.)
Tuscan White Bean Soup in an Instant Pot
This beginner-friendly soup is nutritious, thanks to eight different vegetables. It receives richness from sweet Italian sausage and lots of cannellini beans. Plus, it’s blissfully Tuscan thanks to juicy San Marzano tomatoes, lemon, and fresh parsley. (via Brit + Co.)
15-Minute Instant Pot Rice
Photo via Mgg Vitchakorn / Unsplash
All you need to make rice in your Instant Pot is water, salt, and, well – rice. The most important part of this whole process as far as we're concerned is the fluffing, because getting that fluffy consistency is vital for any and every rice recipe. (via Brit + Co.)
Fluffy Quinoa Instant Pot Recipe
The keys to fluffy, flavorful quinoa: rinse off the pseudo-grain’s bitter coating with water first, then sauté it in the Instant Pot until toasted. After you've done those steps, you can cook it with broth on the gadget’s rice setting and voilà. An easy and delicious meal. (via Brit + Co.)
Pressure-Cooker Ramekin Eggs
Your favorite veg, eggs, and cream go into individual ramekins, get pressure-cooked, and come out ever-so-slightly soft so you can spread the whole thing over toast. This is seriously one of the best breakfasts ever, and your brunches will never be the same! (via Brit + Co.)
Steamed Cod with Ginger Scallion Sauce
From a frozen state, fish only takes 5 minutes to pressure-cook in the Instant Pot. Yes, you read that right. From there, it’s just about adding the sauce and serving with rice for a complete meal. This is one of our favorite beginner Instant Pot recipes for the health nuts out there. (via Brit + Co.)
Keto Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs
We thought meatballs couldn't get much better, but stuff them with cheese, and suddenly they're a whole new meal that we can't get enough of. We love to eat them on top of zoodles, but any kind of noodles will do. (via Brit + Co.)
Instant Pot Beef Stew
You'll want to go ahead and bookmark this beginner Instant Pot recipe because chances are, after you make this stew for the first time, you’ll go back again and again. (via Brit + Co.)
Pressure-Cooked Vegetarian Chili
This foolproof recipe relies on quinoa to naturally thicken the chili. Not only will it help with the consistency, but it will also leave you feeling fuller. (via Brit + Co.)
Basic Pressure-Cooker Chicken Breasts
All you need is water, salt, and pepper to make this 10-minute chicken breast, which is easy to shred for salads, soups, and more. For extra moisture and flavor, we suggest brining the chicken in salt water overnight and sprinkling in a touch of brown sugar and peppercorns. (via Brit + Co.)
Instant Pot Butternut Squash
Photo via Sarah Dubler/Unsplash.
While you need the better part of an hour for the normal butternut squash method, this new and improved version only takes 12 minutes. We don't know about you, but we'll be fixing this Instant Pot recipe all the time for a side dish from here on out! (via Brit + Co.)
3-Minute Salmon Dinner
Salmon, sweet potatoes, and broccoli can be steamed up all together in three minutes via the wonders of the Instant Pot. We'll never say no to a dinner this quick *and* this delicious. (via Brit + Co.)
Paleo Orange Chicken
The classic American-Chinese staple is made even quicker when seared and pressure-cooked in the Instant Pot. Add a little bit of sriracha for an unmatched sweet and spicy flavor. (via Brit + Co.)
Baked Potato Soup
Gussy up this Instant Pot potato soup with all your fave fixings. This is great for any time of day and can include all your favorite loaded baked potato toppings. We always go with bacon, cheese, and chives. (via Brit + Co.)
Hard Boiled Eggs without a Stove
Why make hard-boiled eggs in the Instant Pot? Because of the change in pressure, they’re a lot easier to peel than their traditionally-boiled counterparts, so you can spend more time eating your eggs and less time wrangling with tough shells. From there, chop them up into an egg salad or over toast for a simple dinner. (via Brit + Co.)
Quick and Easy French Dip Sandwich
Our version of Pinterest’s most-pinned beginner Instant Pot recipe cooks tender chuck roast in nutty ghee, which we serve on buttered pretzel rolls with mild cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and leftover juices for dipping. We won't blame you if you're drooling right now. (via Brit + Co.)
Instant Pot Carnitas
Pressure-cooker carnitas means you can decide you want tacos at 6 p.m. and sit down with a plate of Instant Pot pork goodness by 6:35 p.m. This flexible recipe has a flavorful base of pork shoulder, aromatic veggies, adobo sauce, and beer, but you can also get creative by adding your own combination of herbs and seasonings. (via Brit + Co.)
Pot Roast in the Instant Pot
When you're dealing with something that sounds as complicated as pot roast, turning it into an Instant Pot recipe can make things a whole lot easier. We're big fans of this one for its hearty flavors. (via Culinary Hill)
Spaghetti Squash Beginner Instant Pot Recipe
Spaghetti squash is a nice alternative to pasta if you're trying to incorporate more low-carb recipes into your diet. Plus you aren't dealing with all the extra additives of a typical noodle. The actual cooking only takes around 20 minutes so it makes for a great quick dinner. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Salmon with Garlic Potatoes and Greens Instant Pot Recipe
A complete salmon dinner in under 30 minutes? Yes, please. This amazing crock pot recipe is so simple and includes all sides in one pot. Forget about multiple pots and pans, and enjoy this delectable dish that includes only four simple steps. (via Food Network)
Healthier Instant Pot Coq Au Vin
This famously day-long cooking project gets boiled down to just 30 minutes when you follow this beginner Instant Pot recipe for cold nights. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Instant Pot Sweet Soy Chicken Thighs
Our favorite part of this recipe is the sweet-meets-salty flavor from the soy sauce, garlic, and brown sugar. It really can't be beat. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Instant Pot Pulled BBQ Chicken
This recipe uses your favorite barbecue sauce, which means that you're almost guaranteed to love it. Serve it with tender Hawaiian rolls or some homemade pretzels. (via Cozy Cravings)
Instant Pot Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder
With some sweet corn, smoky chipotle peppers, cheddar, bacon, and a few other ingredients, you can have a bowl of corn chowder in less than one hour. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Apple Cobbler
Instant Pot recipes don't have to be savory if you don't want them to be. Granny smith apples, brown sugar, and oats come together the way that you would expect, but the secret to making this delicious recipe is adding caramel syrup as well. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Instant Pot Dandelion Greens With Caramelized Onions
You can eat these yummy greens on their own, or serve them up as a side to another dish for a whole new meal. Whichever method you pick, make sure you don't forget about the caramelized onions. Yum! (via Forks and Foliage)
Mashed Potatoes
Greek yogurt is one of our favorite breakfast foods, and it's also the key to getting your mashed potatoes extra smooth. The great thing about the Instant Pot is that while it's cooking, you can be preparing your other food, or cleaning up the dishes to save yourself time later. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Pumpkin Walnut Chili Instant Pot Recipe
This vegan chili is full of nuts, grains, and lots of yummy pumpkin. Thanks to the use of canned pumpkin, it doesn't have to be October to make this beginner Instant Pot recipe. (via Pinch Of Yum)
Steel Cut Oats
Need a filling breakfast? Look no further than this Instant Pot oatmeal! Use your favorite milk and coconut oil to make it creamy, and top with all your favorite berries, cinnamon sugar, or go for a banana + peanut butter + chocolate chip combo. Yum! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Instant Pot Risotto
This beginner Instant Pot recipe takes the hard labor and constant attention that traditional risotto requires. Good news is, it's still elegantly tasty for when you want to step dinner up a bit. (via Hello Little Home)
Gluten Free Instant Pot Lentil Stew
This Instant Pot stew recipe has winter written all over it. The easily-adaptable ingredients, a mix of meat and veggies, will supply you with a full, satisfied belly every time.(via Earthly Provisions)
Instant Pot Refried Beans
Making refried beans in the Instant Pot means they're not really fried at all, but this recipe still results in the same mushy texture you'd expect from the dish. Dress 'em up with cheese, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and lime for extra zest. (via Averie Cooks)
Instant Pot Butter Chicken
Spicy butter chicken makes for a romantic weeknight at-home date night. Serve with plenty of basmati rice for scooping up the addictive sauce, and enough slices of naan to literally wipe your plate clean. (via Brit + Co.)
Instant Pot Irish Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese
Perfect for St. Patrick's Day, but really anytime of year, this 20-minute Instant Pot mac and cheese uses Irish cheddar and mixes in Brussels sprouts for extra tetxure. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pressure Cooker Ramen Soup
Authentic-tasting ramen can be hard to come by. The secret to making it yourself is homemade chicken broth, which the Instant Pot makes possible in under an hour. Sprinkle a few sheets of dried seaweed right on top, and you've got a bowl of the real deal. (via Steamy Kitchen)
Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
You’ll never think of chicken as boring once you’ve tasted this Filipino adobo, which is redolent with garlic, vinegar, and pepper. Serve with some raw veggies to add some different temperatures and textures. (via Savory Tooth)
Instant Pot Veggies
Dinner gets boring really quickly when you’re serving the same side dishes day after day. With just four ingredients and less than five minutes, you could have these veggies on the table, ready to accompany any main dish. Since all you have to do is throw everything in the pot, this is a beginner Instant Pot recipe for the books. (via 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)
Instant Pot Dairy-Free Stroganoff
This one's for the lazy gals. If your pasta craving has grown too strong for words, make sure to prep this Instant Pot stroganoff ahead-of-time for easy savory snacking. (via Clean Cuisine)
Salmon With Chili-Lime Sauce
Eating healthy is a cinch with a pressure cooker. There are no time excuses, plus you have the advantage of using minimal to zero oil when cooking your protein, like this in this chili-lime salmon. (via Savory Tooth)
Instant Pot Italian Chicken Orzo
Orzo is great because it tastes exactly like pasta, but it's way easier to eat than pasta. And not only does this recipe taste good, but it looks good, too. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Coconut Rice
For a sweeter rice to pair with Indian or Thai dishes, this coconut rice steps in with the perfect flavor. (via Vikalinka)
Thai Chicken Rice Bowl
Put that sauté function on your Instant Pot to good use with this Thai-inspired rice bowl. Counteract the soft-cooked texture with crunchy peanuts and raw carrots to serve. We're obsessed. (via Wondermom Wannabe)
Bang Bang Pasta
If this Thai-American dish is a household favorite for delivery nights, then this beginner Instant Pot recipe will be invaluable. It'll be good to your taste buds and your wallet! (via Kirbie’s Cravings)
Pressure Cooker Beef Bourguignon
Your beef chuck roast will never come out tough or dry when you make it in the Instant Pot. Thank us later. (via Savory Tooth)
Instant Pot Chili Mac and Cheese
Chili + mac and cheese are two of our absolute favorite things, so this combo dish is a no-brainer. Especially since it's quick, too. (via Averie Cooks)
Instant Pot Thai Chicken Noodles
You don’t have to look much further for your perfect home-cooked meal. These restaurant-worthy Thai noodles are everything you’ve ever dreamed of, and they’ll be ready in just 15 minutes. (via 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)
Easy Mac and Cheese Instant Pot Recipe
Say goodbye to powdery boxed macaroni and cheese and take the guesswork out of making it at home with this simple Instant Pot version. They're still just as creamy as your go-to stovetop version. (via 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)
Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts
Thankfully, side dishes like these bacon-y Brussels sprouts aren’t immune to the power of the Instant Pot. Thank goodness! (via Savory Tooth)
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
This time- and money-saving one-pot chicken Alfredo uses only the Instant Pot so dirty dishes can be kept to a minimum. That way, it cuts your prep time and your cleanup time. (via No. 2 Pencil)
Sweet Potato Chili Instant Pot Recipe
Now that you have an Instant Pot, you’ll finally be able to make chili with the press of a button. The best part? It takes only 10 minutes but still tastes phenomenal. (via Wondermom Wannabe)
Instant Pot Chicken Pad Thai
With the Instant Pot, all you need to do is throw handfuls of all the ingredients in, and wait for the magic to happen. This pad thai meal has *all* the magic, trust us. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Restaurant-Style Chicken Tortellini
Keep your homemade Italian seasoning on hand, and you can make this authentic dish whenever your heart desires. Serve the finished chicken on tortellini with a creamy sauce, diced tomatoes, and basil. (via 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)
Twice-Baked Sweet Potato Casserole
This ultra-creamy sweet potato recipe only gets betters when you top it with pecan streusel. We'll take two please. (via Sweet Peas and Saffron)
Instant Pot Chana Masala
Every spoonful of this tender chana masala is packed with spicy flavor, all the more reason to try this recipe out. (via The First Mess)
Instant Pot Carnitas
Use the slow-cooker setting on your Instant Pot for succulent, beer-braised pork shoulder. Doesn’t it look dang good in the center of that burrito bowl? Top with avocados, black beans, and pico de gallo for a complex flavor + texture + temperature combo. (via The Roasted Root)
Instant Pot Whole Chicken
A healthy dose of dried herbs and garlic powder help brighten up this chicken dish. It takes just 40 minutes to get it from the Instant Pot to your table. (via Savory Tooth)
Instant Pot Spaghetti Sauce
In less than 15 minutes, you'll be able to sauté and pressure-cook your way to luscious tomato sauce. You'll never go back to the store-bought stuff again. (via 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)
Easy Instant Pot Tomato Soup
When you're a tad under the weather, this beginner Instant Pot recipe comes to the rescue. It gets fully cooked in just 15 minutes! (via The Edgy Veg)
Italian Beef Stew
When simmered in the Instant Pot, cuts of beef become super tender. You'll fall in love with this recipe as the meat falls off the fork! (via Vikalinka)
Instant Pot Bone Broth
Make this Instant Pot bone broth to add to cozy soups and stews, or dip it on its own to reap the nutritional benefits. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Instant Pot Pesto Zuppa Toscana
Italian chicken sausage, potatoes, and kale are simmered in a lemony pesto broth that gets a squeeze of lemon and a touch of Parmesan and cream at the end. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Instant Pot Stuffed Cabbage
Sorry, Grandma, this stuffed cabbage is just as good as yours, but way easier. Bring it to all your family gatherings from here on out! (via Girl and The Kitchen)
Instant Pot Lo Mein
The Instant Pot is basically a takeout food-lover’s best friend. Enjoy cooking everything from perfectly tender noodles to veggies and cut your spending down. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)
Pork Lettuce Wraps
When all else fails, lettuce wraps are a great last-minute dinner that you can use to clean out your fridge. They also make for a great alternative to bread if you're on a low-carb or gluten-free diet. These happen to be full of nutrients and get a surprise texture from wheat berries. (via Sidewalk Shoes)
Instant Pot for Chicken Tortilla Soup
At once light and hearty, chicken tortilla soup is the meal you’ll crave when you want some comfort food that won’t make you need a nap afterward. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Vegan Curried Lentil Cauliflower Soup
This cauliflower and potatoes soup tastes creamy but has none of the dairy of the usual recipe. Delicious lentils give this robust recipe plenty of texture and protein and a little bit of lemon juice makes the flavors really pop. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)
Instant Pot Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
Your next Italian night is on us. This Instant Pot makes pasta easy-breezy! (via Whole And Heavenly Oven)
Instant Pot Crispy Carnitas With Chipotle Peach Salsa
Beer-braised pork is shredded and broiled in this easy carnitas recipe. Stuff into warm tortillas and top with peach salsa for 30-minute tacos. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Rutabaga Gratin Instant Pot Recipe
You won’t even know this vegan gratin is vegan — it’s that good! That means all those picky eaters in your house won't be able to tell the difference either. (via Full of Plants)
Instant Pot Coconut Lentil Curry
Serve this comforting curry with rice for an easy and absolutely delicious dinner, no matter which night of the week it is. (via Well Plated)
Vegan Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
This dairy-free recipe is the definition of healthy, comfort food. It tastes amazing and won't cause any flare-ups for anyone who has dietary restrictions. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Greek Chicken Recipe
Add some peppers and onions to make this Greek chicken better than ever. You can cook them all together in the Instant Pot, or add them to the plate raw. Either way, you're in for a treat. (via Wholesomelicious)
Which instant pot recipes will you be making this week? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Pinterest for more food content.
