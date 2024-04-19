Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

taylor swift boyfriends
Celebrity News

From Joe Alwyn To Matty Healy, Everything To Know About Taylor Swift's Boyfriends

beginner instant pot recipes like soup, stew, risotto, brisket, and more
Food

72 Beginner Instant Pot Recipes For Quick Weeknight Dinners In 2024

Floral Cocktails
Cocktails

12 Floral Cocktails That Are Almost Too Pretty To Drink

Taylor Swift & Matty Healy
Music

Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Just Spilled So Much Matty Healy Tea

low-carb recipes for dinner
Recipes

75 Delicious Low-Carb Recipes You Can Make In Under An Hour

coachelle pinterest pop-up
Trends and Inspo

I Used Social Media To Find My Perfect Coachella Aesthetic

Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks
Food Adulting

16 Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks That Still Taste Like A Treat

travel anxiety
Travel

Travel Anxiety Sucks — Here Are 7 Easy Tips To Soothe It

Trending Stories

pop culture
Celebrity News

From Joe Alwyn To Matty Healy, Everything To Know About Taylor Swift's Boyfriends

instant pot recipes
Food

72 Beginner Instant Pot Recipes For Quick Weeknight Dinners In 2024

cocktails
Cocktails

12 Floral Cocktails That Are Almost Too Pretty To Drink

pop culture
Music

Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Just Spilled So Much Matty Healy Tea