Dive Into These 8 Elena Ferrante Books If You Love Complex Female Characters
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
Though Elena Ferrante is a pen name, and while the author prides herself on anonymity, her books shouldn't be a mystery to you. The Italian author's beautiful work transcends the need for a face attached, as raw emotions, complex characters, and unforgettable narratives define Ferrante's unique voice. From the intense friendship at the heart of the Neapolitan Novels to the unsettling psychological depths plumbed in The Days of Abandonment, prepare to be surprised, challenged, and utterly engrossed by the brilliance of Elena Ferrante.
Neopolitan Novels
Though Ferrante's entire body of work is worth a read, the first thing that should be on your list is the Neopolitan Novels. This is a four-book series that explores the complex female friendship between Lila and Elena. The two start off as young girls who are being raised in a poor and tough neighborhood of Naples in the aftermath of World War II. The novels chart their complex bond as the two girls grow up, start families, begin careers, and deal with societal pressures and personal struggles.
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter is a brilliant standalone novel of Ferrante's that is centered around a middle-aged woman named Leda. While on a solitary vacation on the coast, Leda observes a young mother named Nina who is struggling with her relationship with her daughter. This awakens memories of Leda's own struggles with motherhood, making for a raw and honest depiction of the complexities of parent-child relationships.
The Days of Abandonment
In The Days of Abandonment, Ferrante delves into the raw emotions of a woman named Olga after her husband abruptly leaves her and their two young children. The story follows Olga's descent into despair and rage as she grapples with his sudden absence and tries to maintain a sense of normalcy for her kids. Faced with a challenge she never expected, Olga goes on a quest to learn about her own identity and find strength within herself.
The Lying Lives of Adults
Incidental Inventions
Incidental Inventions isn't a novel, but a collection of essays that were originally published in The Guardian. Here, Ferrante offers a glimpse into her thoughts and observations on a variety of topics. Expect insightful and thought-provoking reflections on everyday experiences, personal fears, and the creative process itself!
Troubling Love
Troubling Love centers around Delia, who returns to her childhood home after her mother, Amalia, is found dead under mysterious circumstances. As Delia grapples with grief, she confronts repressed memories of her childhood that were made difficult by her mother's volatile relationships with abusive men. The narrative unfolds as Delia pieces together the events leading up to her mother's death and confronts the lingering effects of her complicated upbringing.
Frantumaglia: A Writer's Journey
"Frantumaglia" is a word borrowed from Ferrante's mother and means "a jumble of fragments". This collection of Ferrante's writings does not feel like a jumble, but rather a rich body of work that provides insight into the challenges and joys of her writing process and the inspirations behind her novels.
In The Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading & Writing
