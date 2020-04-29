23 Mother’s Day Gifts to Give and Get + Ways to Celebrate During SIP
We're heading into what might be the strangest Mother's Day ever. But no one is more deserving of a gift than moms right now. We're juggling A LOT. Give moms (sisters, girlfriends, wives) a much-needed something to show her that you love her and you get her. Here are gifts to give and receive, plus ideas for making the day not so strange and perhaps really beautiful.
Ways to Celebrate
- Start the day with a serenade a la Mexico, a three-day feast a la Ethiopia and other ways countries celebrate International Mother's Day.
- DIY matching Mama and Babe jackets and hats in 20 minutes using nothing but patches.
- Serve up Mother's Day brunch somewhere unexpected — a picnic on the front lawn, in bed with all the kids, in the car with a view of the ocean or somewhere on a remote hike with your people (just not other people;). Try our Red Velvet Heart Waffles With Cream Cheese Glaze for a treat for kids and mom.
- Try the SIP version of our favorite activities that are not Mother's Day brunch: Facetime on a walk/hike together, do facials together on Zoom or happy hour, game night or karaoke!
Gifts to Give and Get
Proceeds from this tee will benefit the Alliance of Moms, which works to support young pregnant and parenting moms in LA's foster care system. Pre-order now for the moms you love.
Cute and comfy is exactly what we want to wear right now/always and this one is perfect for nursing mamas.
Etsy Personalized Bar Bracelet $39+
Layer these bar bracelets in Gold, Silver or Rose with all the kids' names.
French Girl Organics Rose Sea Soak Calming Bath Salts $22
Let her soak in a quiet bath for like 20 minutes, at least!
Serve up brunch with these cute measuring cups as a gift.
Photo by Sara Kerens
Yes Way Rosé Wine and Yes Way Brut Rosé $13-$15
Her favorite season is here! Send a mom you love a bottle (or two, or three) of this classic Provençal-style rosé, or if she prefer bubbles the 100% Grenache pink sparkler, both made in the south of France.
ASOS Ditsy Floral Traditional Pyjama Set $45
A comfy pair of pretty PJs is what every mom needs.
Lamo Serenity Large Women's Slipper in Cream $58
Ridiculously soft slippers for the self care win!
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera $90
For the mom who's always behind the camera (AKA all of us).
Etsy Custom Puzzle 500 Piece $35
OMG, how cute is this puzzle?
The Bucket List $35
For when she gets to travel again...
The Little Book of Self-Care $9
Little reminders to make time for "me."
The smell on this one is amazing, and also a sweet way to thank mom.
Glossier's best-selling facial masks for detoxing and smoothing to kick off a day of self care.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $85
Remind her where you got your good looks with this paraben-free exfoliant.
The Olive Crate $100
A mini olive tree, bottle of olive oil, olive and avocado hand cream, and goat's milk soap for the mom who loves all those things.
The Mom Hoodie $85
For the mom who has it all (literally).
SPANX Leggings $68-$128
The SIP WFH staple for moms everywhere.
Veja Leather Campo Sneakers $140
She can walk in style, even if just around the house.
Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar $30
Give mom 12 of her favorite photos in this year-round display.
This brass and hardwood photo box holds up to 50 5x5" square prints for a stunning display.
Chatbooks $10 and up
Load your favorite 'grams to this photo book printing app for a modern brag book for grandma. Now Chatbook is offering a free year of photo books for babies born during social distancing, along with a copy for a loved one through their newly launched Stork Series.
Happy Mother's Day y'all!
