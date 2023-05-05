15 Last-Minute Amazon Mother’s Day Gifts For Every Price Point
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you may have run out of time to get something special to celebrate the special women in your life. Whether you’re celebrating your Mom, Grandma, MIL, or your BFF’s mom, the women in your life deserve a thoughtful surprise. (And a delicious brunch). If you're a time crunch, check out these last-minute Amazon Mother's Day gifts you can order today. They're so good, they might just make you the favorite child!
$50 and under
W&P Porter Containers (starting at $10)Everyone loves reusable containers, especially ones that are pretty and functional. Grab a solo piece – or better yet, a set – of these high quality, reusable bottles, bags, and bowls.
de la heart Lymphatic Drainage Tool ($32)Lymphatic drainage is all the rage right now, and this tool is perfect for anyone looking to DIY their own lymphatic drainage massage. Pair it with a dry brush for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies ($39)Protect your Mom’s hair with these luxe scrunchies. As die-hard Slip scrunchie gals, these hair ties have an amazing hold and don’t damage your hair, so they are definitely worth the investment.
Q Portable Charger ($40)
The last thing your Mom wants is for her phone battery to run out when she needs to reach you, so make sure she’s fully powered with this versatile charger.
VEGAMOUR GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum ($42)Scalp care is skin care, and your mom probably doesn't have scalp-caring products in her daily routine. Give her the best hair of her life with this serum.
$50 - $100
BeautyBio The Eyelighter Concentrate ($58)
This eye serum is perfect for brightening tired eyes. And let’s be real – moms never get as much sleep as they need, so gift this to your mom after she sleeps in this Mother’s Day.
SHOKZ (AfterShokz) OpenMove Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones ($80)Whether Mom is a marathoner or only wears headphones on a flight, these headphones are seriously some of the most comfortable earbuds on the market. Take it from us, they're worth the investment.
BedHead PJs Women's Classic Stripe Pajama Set ($98)
Comfortable, high quality pajamas are hard to come by these days. Gift Mom this set for a restful sleep.
$100 - $200
L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer Blush ($119)
We all know the popularity of round brush styling tools – and your mom deserves to know about this latest trend too! Cut her hair care routine in half with this functional tool.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot ($150)These boots aren't just for winter – they’re perfect for anytime of the year! Fun fact: UGGs were designed for surfers to throw on post-surf, which we happily take as an excuse to wear our UGGs year round.
$200+
Theragun Mini 2.0 ($200)
Let’s be real. We’re all pretty achy. Give the gift of stress relief with this massage gun.
STAUD Women's Beaded Bean Convertible Bag ($225)Whether Mom is brunch-bound or running errands, she deserves to be turning heads with a gorgeous new bag. This beaded citron number is the perfect statement bag for all of your Mom’s favorite activities, and will certainly have people asking, “Where did you get that from?”
MORENTO H13 True Air Purifier ($200)
If you’ve never had an air purifier, you're totally missing out. Breathe easy with this must-have home gadget.
Auria Vita Trio ($249)
This is the coolest skincare tool on the market — it exfoliates, tones, and extracts, all in one. Give your mom the gift of beautiful skin with this facial-in-a-bottle.
Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($350)
Great vacuum cleaners are expensive and hard to come by. Gift your mom this vacuum (and maybe clean the house for her) and we’re sure it will thrill her.
Are you grabbing any Amazon Mother's Day Gifts? Are you baking her a special recipe? Let us know in the comments!
