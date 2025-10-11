Calling all movie buffs and glamour enthusiasts, it's time to count your diamonds and your husbands because we're about to dive into the dazzling world of one of Hollywood's most iconic legends, the one and only Elizabeth Taylor. Her eyes could launch a thousand ships, her talent was undeniable, and her life was as dramatic as any blockbuster.

Oh, and Miss Taylor Alison Swift may or may not have her name stuck in our heads.

So, grab your popcorn (or a stiff drink) and get ready to revisit some of her most unforgettable performances, and find out where you can stream them right now!

Scroll to see all the best Elizabeth Taylor movies you can stream in 2025!

MGM Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) — Stream on Hulu Prepare for some serious Southern Gothic drama! Liz as Maggie "The Cat" is just breathtaking, facing off against Paul Newman's Brick in a steamy, intense performance. You can stream this classic on Max or rent/buy it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

20th Century Fox Cleopatra (1963) — Stream on Prime Video Oh, to be Liz in this epic! She brought the Egyptian queen to life in a role that solidified her status as a superstar (and Richard Burton's soon-to-be and former missus). Get ready for lavish sets and incredible costumes.

Warner Bros. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) — Stream on Youtube TV If you haven't seen Liz and Richard Burton tear each other apart with words alone, change that right now. It's raw, it's brutal, and it's absolutely brilliant.

Columbia Pictures Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) — Stream on Apple TV+ This Tennessee Williams adaptation (always a win for Liz) is deliciously dark and psychological. Taylor delivers a powerful, almost haunting performance that will stick with you.

Warner Bros. Giant (1956) — Stream on Youtube TV Share the screen with James Dean and Rock Hudson? In my sleep, says Madame Taylor. This sprawling epic offers a fascinating glimpse into the dynamics within a Texas ranching family. It's a long one, but totally worth it.

MGM Butterfield 8 (1960) — Stream on Youtube TV This film won her an Oscar, and for good reason. Liz plays Gloria Wandrous, a high-fashion call girl trying to escape her past. It's a complicated and totally compelling performance.

Paramount Pictures A Place in the Sun (1951) — Stream on Prime Video Even in her younger years, Liz had that captivating screen presence. This film noir classic sees her entangled in a love triangle with Montgomery Clift. A real gem!

MGM Father of the Bride (1950) — Stream on Youtube TV Let's end on a lighter note! Liz is just adorable as the soon-to-be-married Kay Banks in this charming comedy. It's a delightful peek into the stresses and joys of wedding planning, Taylor style. If you've seen the Steve Martin remake, check out this source material.

