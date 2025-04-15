Everything We Know About Those "Perfect" 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Cast Rumors

We'd consider Colleen Hoover, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Emily Henry to be three of BookTok's queens. From CoHo's emotional It Ends With Us to EmHen's witty Book Lovers, there's something for every kind of romance lover. Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo constantly trends on TikTok, whether it's over fancasting, plot analysis, or movie details — and the latest casting rumors have everyone buzzing even more!

Here's everything you need to know about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast rumors before the movie comes to Netflix.

Who's in the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast? We don't have any official casting announcements yet, but these Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast rumors are absolutely perfect: Eiza González as a young Evelyn Hugo: a Hollywood starlet finally telling her story to the world. Ana de Armas is another popular fancast for Evelyn.

as a young Evelyn Hugo: a Hollywood starlet finally telling her story to the world. Ana de Armas is another popular fancast for Evelyn. Dianna Agron as Cecilia St. James: Evelyn's costar who becomes much more. The rest of the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo characters include Monique Grant, Ernie Diaz, Don Adler, Mick Riva, Rex North, Harry Cameron, Max Girard, and Robert Jamison. "I would simply not recover," one user commented on a TikTok video about Dianna's rumored casting. Another said, "If it's Dianna I...I will have NO WORDS."

Is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo coming to Netflix? Yes, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is coming to Netflix soon. We don't have an official release date yet, but as soon as we do, y'all will be the first to know!

What is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo about? Amazon Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo is finally telling her story in an interview with a young journalist. Throughout their time together, the actress reveals the secrets, heartbreaks, and scandals hidden within her seven marriages — truths that impact both her and the people around her. The book jumps around different timelines as it pieces together two stories: the current timeline, and the timeline within Evelyn's history.

When was The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo published? The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published on June 13, 2017, and Netflix's movie adaptation was announced March 24, 2022.

Is a movie being made for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? Yes, a movie adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is coming to our screens soon! Netflix will be making the film. It was reported that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) would be directing the movie, but Variety revealed she's no longer attached to it. Instead, Maggie Betts (The Burial) will be stepping in. So far, Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things) will continue to write the script while 3Dot Productions' Liza Chasin and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn will produce. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Margaret Chernin will also executive produce.

What is Evelyn Hugo's real name? Evelyn was born in 1938, and her real name is Evelyn Elena Herrera. In the story, she grows up in New York City's Hell's Kitchen.

Is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo based on Elizabeth Taylor? Stephen Leonardi/Pexels Fans have made plenty of connections between Evelyn Hugo and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Marilyn Monroe. Actress Ava Gardner also told her story to journalist Peter Evans from 1988 to 1990, and Ava Gardner: The Secret Conversations was published in 2013.

This post has been updated.

