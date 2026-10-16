Meet Your Xaden Riorson: What to Know About 'Fourth Wing's Emilio Sakraya

Prime Video has finally announced the cast for their Fourth Wing adaptation, and in addition to Esther McGregor as Scribe-turned-Rider Violet Sorrengail, we'll see Emilio Sakraya as Xaden. If you're unfamiliar with this actor, don't you worry. I have all the info we need to know before we see him in the BookTok adaptation — and I'm pretty confident he's the perfect choice for the character.

Okay, so who is Emilio Sakraya? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Emilio Sakraya? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Sakraya (@emilio_sakraya_) Emilio is a German actor who you'll recognize from projects like Warrior Nun and Tribes of Europa. His mom, Meryem Moutaoukkil, is also an actress who's appeared in Rhinegold and Un monde meilleur. It looks like acting runs in the family!

How old is Emilio Sakraya? Emilio was born on June 29, 1996, and he turned 30 years old this summer. "I’m genuinely happy," he writes in a birthday Instagram post. "Not because everything is perfect. But because I get to wake up every day and do what I love, I’m surrounded by people I love, my family is healthy, I get to chase my dreams, and I still wake up hungry for more." "None of this happened by myself," he continues. "Thank You, God, for every closed door, every open one, every lesson and every blessing. I know where it all comes from. And to everyone who’s been walking this road with me—my family, my friends, my team, and every single person who’s been supporting me from day one…"

What languages does Emilio Sakraya speak? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Sakraya (@emilio_sakraya_) The actor speaks German, English, and it appears he also speaks Arabic!

What is Emilio Sakraya's height? Emilio Sakraya is reportedly 6 feet tall. Esther McGregor is 5'7" so you know that height difference is going to be good ;).

Are you excited for the Fourth Wing show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and check out Who Are the Main Characters of 'Fourth Wing'? to brush up on the story before the show drops.