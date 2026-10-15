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Wingleaders Rise! The 'Fourth Wing' Show Officially Just Cast Its Violet & Xaden
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After years of cast rumors, conversations, and theories, we finally have the official Fourth Wing cast. The Romantasy series is being adapted by Prime Video, and now that we know who's leading the show, we have a better idea of when it'll be released. Keep reading, Wingleaders!
Here's the latest update on Prime Video's Fourth Wing: the cast!
Meet your Violet and Xaden: Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya
The Fourth Wing show will star Esther McGregor as Violet and Emilio Sakraya as Xaden.
You'll recognize Esther from her role in Prime's We Were Liars (which premiered in 2025 and is currently in production for its season 2). Violet's the main character of the series, and all she wants at the beginning of the story is to be a Scribe. But because of her mother General Sorrengail, Violet ends up becoming a dragon rider instead...and bonds with two dragons instead of one.
Xaden is a little bit more mysterious, and because his parents were involved in the first rebellion, he's what is called a marked one. He's also one of the wing leaders at Basgiath War College with the power to wield shadows. He might start out as Violet's rival, but before long their connection morphs into something more. You've seen Emilio Sakraya in shows like Warrior Nun and Those About to Die.
Okay, so when is Fourth Wing coming out?
We don't have a release date for the show just yet, but now that we're officially getting closer to production, I wouldn't be surprised if we get new episodes by the summer of 2028. I know that might feel like it's far away, but the time is going to fly...just like our favorite dragons ;).
Are you excited for the Fourth Wing show? What do you think about this cast? Let us know in the comments and check out The 8 Best Romantasy Books For the 'Fourth Wing' Obsessed to hold you over.