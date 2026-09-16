Fourth

"I can't give it to you," she says. "I tried, I tried, guys. It's 2 weeks away. There's the one they intro'd with...I do love that one. There's a bunch of them that are in there that I just haven't told you who they are yet, but like there's some funny, good ones. I'm gonna leave it at that. I've been trying not to spoil."

We know that Threshing Day will take us into the annual event at Basgiath War College; every October 1, first years bond with the dragon they'll ride forever. And Rebecca admits her favorite story to write in the upcoming book was Sloane's. Although the author also says she can't tell us her favorite line...yet.

But we just got a new tease for 'Fourth Wing' book 4 & 5!

Amazon

However, Rebecca Yarros did give us a little bit of a tease for Fourth Wing book 4 at the same time (because, remember, Threshing Day isn't the official book 4!). "Ridoc [has probably surprised me the most]. I love him," she says. "I can tell you that right now as I am writing book 4, he is still currently among us...I think he surprised me because, yes, he's funny, but I love how he's grown emotionally and in his strength and in his friendships like I just love him."

The author is also plotting book 5 alongside book 4 to "make sure that I tie up everything."

"A personal pet peeve of mine is when you think a series is this long and then we go on and then we go on and we go on. Not that I don't love these characters, it makes me sad to think that I will be saying goodbye to them at some point, but I know how it ends," she reveals. "I've known how it ended when I wrote Fourth Wing because we knew that we had a television series when I was in edits and I had to turn in a synopsis to Amazon about what was going to happen."

Okay, I'm a little nervous now! "It's changed a little bit how we get there, so I make sure the plots are all different, that our journeys are different," she continues. "As for details, I like to think that I like to write my books so that when you read them the first time you see something and when you read them the second time you pick up on the things that I left for you."