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Who Are the Main Characters of 'Fourth Wing'?

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Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 16, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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While we wait for news on the Fourth Wing cast (aside from Michael B. Jordan promising there won't be any "cheesy" choices), I'm sure some of us need a refresher on all the characters...unless you're someone who's read the books multiple times recently which is incredibly admirable.

Okay let's break down all of the main characters in Fourth Wing.

Violet Sorrengail

woman between two marble statues fourth wing tv show

cottonbro studio/Pexels

Violet's the main character of Fourth Wing, and even though she wants to be a Scribe, because of her mom (General Sorrengail), she ends up becoming a Rider. That's crazy enough to change anyone's life, but things get even crazier when she bonds to two dragons instead of one. Okay diva!

Xaden Riorson

josh heuston in dune prophecy fourth wing characters

HBO Max

Xaden is a marked one (meaning his parents were in the first rebellion), and he's one of the wing leaders. He can wield shadows. He starts out as one of Violet's biggest rivals and adversaries but it doesn't take too long for that to change...

We don't have a cast announcement for you yet, but Josh Heuston is a very popular fan choice, and he told Brit + Co that "we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose. Or the writers, however you wanna say that."

Rhiannon Matthias

Rhiannon Matthias

josh_ dago__/Pexels

 In my opinion, Fourth Wing wouldn't be a book worth reading without a really strong female friendship, and thankfully this book has Rhiannon! She's another first-year Rider with Violet and they quickly become friends.

Dain Aetos

dain fourth wing

Bakr Magrabi/Pexels

Dain is one of Violet's childhood BFF's (although it looks like there could be something more...) and he's a second-year rider and squad leader. His bond to his dragon allows him to read someone's memories when he touches them.

​Liam Mairi

\u200bLiam Mairi fourth wing characters

Anastasia Lashkevich/Pexels

Liam grew up with Xaden and is another student whose parents were involved in the first rebellion.

​Sawyer Henrick

sawyer fourth wing

Qamar Rehman/Pexels

Sawyer is repeating his first year and in a move that's very reminiscent of One Tree Hill and Off-Campus (just maybe without the romance), he and Rhiannon get Violet to tutor them in exchange for coaching her fighting.

​Ridoc Gamlyn

\u200bRidoc Gamlyn

Vinh Chế/Pexels

The other member of Violet's friend group, Ridoc starts in the Fourth Wing with Sawyer, Rhiannon, and Violet.

Who's your favorite Fourth Wing character? Let us know on Instagram.

pop culture books entertainment fourth wing tv

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