While we wait for news on the Fourth Wing cast (aside from Michael B. Jordan promising there won't be any "cheesy" choices), I'm sure some of us need a refresher on all the characters...unless you're someone who's read the books multiple times recently which is incredibly admirable.

Okay let's break down all of the main characters in Fourth Wing.

Violet Sorrengail cottonbro studio/Pexels Violet's the main character of Fourth Wing, and even though she wants to be a Scribe, because of her mom (General Sorrengail), she ends up becoming a Rider. That's crazy enough to change anyone's life, but things get even crazier when she bonds to two dragons instead of one. Okay diva!

Xaden Riorson HBO Max Xaden is a marked one (meaning his parents were in the first rebellion), and he's one of the wing leaders. He can wield shadows. He starts out as one of Violet's biggest rivals and adversaries but it doesn't take too long for that to change... We don't have a cast announcement for you yet, but Josh Heuston is a very popular fan choice, and he told Brit + Co that "we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose. Or the writers, however you wanna say that."

Rhiannon Matthias josh_ dago__/Pexels In my opinion, Fourth Wing wouldn't be a book worth reading without a really strong female friendship, and thankfully this book has Rhiannon! She's another first-year Rider with Violet and they quickly become friends. In my opinion, Fourth Wing wouldn't be a book worth reading without a really strong female friendship, and thankfully this book has Rhiannon! She's another first-year Rider with Violet and they quickly become friends.

Dain Aetos Bakr Magrabi/Pexels Dain is one of Violet's childhood BFF's (although it looks like there could be something more...) and he's a second-year rider and squad leader. His bond to his dragon allows him to read someone's memories when he touches them.

​Liam Mairi Anastasia Lashkevich/Pexels Liam grew up with Xaden and is another student whose parents were involved in the first rebellion.

​Sawyer Henrick Qamar Rehman/Pexels Sawyer is repeating his first year and in a move that's very reminiscent of One Tree Hill and Off-Campus (just maybe without the romance), he and Rhiannon get Violet to tutor them in exchange for coaching her fighting.

​Ridoc Gamlyn Vinh Chế/Pexels The other member of Violet's friend group, Ridoc starts in the Fourth Wing with Sawyer, Rhiannon, and Violet.

Who's your favorite Fourth Wing character? Let us know on Instagram.