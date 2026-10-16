Meet Your Violet Sorrengail: What to Know About 'Fourth Wing's Esther McGregor

We finally have the cast for Prime Video's adaptation of Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, and in addition to Emilio Sakraya as Xaden Riorson, we'll see Esther McGregor lead the cast as Violet Sorrengail. If you somehow missed this actress' showstopping performance in We Were Liars, it's not too late to watch! But don't you worry, I have everything you need to know before the BookTok adaptation premieres — and I just know she's the perfect choice for the character.

Okay, so who is Esther McGregor? Keep reading to find out.

Who is casted as Violet Sorrengail? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther-Rose McGregor🌈 (@esther.mcgregor) Esther McGregor is an actor you'll recognize from We Were Liars on Prime Video as well as Babygirl with Nicole Kidman. You might not know, however, that her dad IRL is Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, and just starred opposite Anne Hathaway in The End of Oak Street!

How tall is Esther McGregor? Esther is 5'7", which is a few inches shorter than Emilio's 6 foot — that means we're in for a very satisfying height difference ;).

How old is Esther McGregor? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther-Rose McGregor🌈 (@esther.mcgregor) Esther McGregor is 24 years old and was born on October 22, 2001. That means her 25th birthday is coming up, just in time to start production on the Fourth Wing show!

Has the Fourth Wing cast been announced? Violet and Xaden are the only cast announcements we have so far, but keep your eyes peeled for the other celebrities joining the series. It won't be long now!

Are you excited for the Fourth Wing show when it drops on Prime Video? Read up on 'Fourth Wing' Book 4 Update: Rebecca Yarros Has Officially Started The Next Installment for more about your favorite Romantasy series. I know I, for one, cannot wait for this show! Stay tuned for more news as it's announced.