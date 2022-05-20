Harry Styles Just Dropped A New Album. Here's What People Think So Far.
Last night (or rather, this morning), Harry Styles dropped his third studio album, Harry's House. The perfect blend of upbeat, retro, and intimate, this might just become our go-to album for all of our summer vacations. Everyone has their personal favorite songs after the first listen-throughs (ours are "Little Freak" and "Matilda"!), and we took to Twitter to get some of the funniest and most relatable reactions to the album.
Harry’s House. Out now. pic.twitter.com/ePJrpQajw1— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 20, 2022
Our Favorite Tweets About Harry Styles + Harry's House
headphones are not enough i need harry styles to scream the entirety of harry’s house until my eardrums bleed— jojo (@goIdnangeI) May 20, 2022
Harry’s House has my heart, I can already tell it will be the only thing I listen to this week. I can feel the fangirl that’s been resting for years creeping back to life— joe (@SuzyQ49848454) May 20, 2022
No one:— Khumo Barbiana (@KhumoMarkham) May 19, 2022
Harry Styles starting his song: “little freak, Jezebel” pic.twitter.com/IWRt4E9ro3
i will be at working telling every guest to stream harry’s house— nayelis¨̮ (@nayelismxlina) May 20, 2022
Cannot risk Harry's House not being the first thing my child ever hears, so you can find me playing it on repeat from now until his birth.— Jennifer Stansberry (@jennstans21) May 20, 2022
‘Harry’s House’ is like the nicest summer day.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) May 20, 2022
daylight to little freak to matilda KILLED ME OFF— honey (@lomlhoney) May 19, 2022
me running out of harry’s house when i hear matilda pic.twitter.com/nyLNoGN8oP— libs listened (@libskiwi) May 17, 2022
me thinks harry’s house is his best album pic.twitter.com/XylEkNI7A4— cat⚡️ (@caterinasbrain) May 20, 2022
harry styles putting cinema after matilda on harry's house pic.twitter.com/eX7lowM1Dl— elcin (@cherryscardigan) May 19, 2022
Happy Harry’s House day to all celebrating, I started screaming 6 seconds into the first song— morgan (@morgannfink) May 20, 2022
I’ve listened to half of Harry’s House so far and it’s absolutely fire but also makes me sob at the same time— Ziv 🍂 -36 || See Pinned!! (@cthlsp_) May 20, 2022
harry’s house has fixed all of my problems— bre (@peachyybree) May 20, 2022
Listen To Harry's House!
