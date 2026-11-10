Kit Harington and Naomi Scott are starring in a new Christmas movie called Eternal Return. The new movie is equal parts heartwarming & festive and totally romantic. It also promises to be just a little bit sad, which is pretty relatable. Because, listen, there is nothing stranger than trying to get through the holidays when you're a little bit heartbroken. Keep scrolling to watch the trailer for yourself and get the latest news on the movie.

'Eternal Return' will help you believe in magic again.

In this new Christmas movie, Cass (Naomi Scott) has gone totally numb after a recent heartbreak. But when she meets Virgil (Kit Harington) on her 29th birthday, he decides to enlist the help of his friend Malcolm to make sure that Cass will be able to feel love again...even if it means traveling back in time to change her life.

"I grew up on films that trusted a little magic to tell the truth, stories where the impossible was simply the most honest way to say something real," director Yaniv Raz says. "Eternal Return is my map back to that kind of cinema, and to the people we lose and keep finding again. Naomi Scott, Kit Harington and Simon Callow gave its fairy tale a human weight, finding the love, longing and grief beneath the magic. My hope is that audiences leave feeling the way those films always left me: lighter and a little more willing to believe."

The film is an official TIFF selection and has all the same quirky elements that I love in early 2000s films (like a lyrical narration and a little bit of magic). It's lighthearted and feel-good, without eliminating emotion or meaning — which is exactly what we need right now!