10 Brand New Christmas Movies To Add To Your Calendar
There are no shortage of both old holiday films and new Christmas movies. We've got everything from Holiday Movies By Myers-Briggs to The Best Holiday Movies To Stream and The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies, plus our annual rewatches of The Holiday and A California Christmas! Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas start tomorrow, October 20 and TBH, it's already putting us in the holiday mood. That's why we're rounding up some of the best new Christmas movies that are coming out this year. These flicks are so cute, they're practically classics already.
Image via © AFFIRM Films, Inc.
Journey To Bethlehem — In Theaters November 10
This musical approach to the classic Christmas story features classic Christmas tunes and contemporary pop songs to create a Bethlehem you've never seen before. The film stars names like Fiona Palomo as Mary, Milo Manheim as Joseph, Joel Smallbone as Antipater, Antonio Banderas as Herod, and Lecrae as the angel Gabriel.
Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix
Best. Christmas. Ever! — On Netflix November 16
Superstar Brandy is back and better than ever as Jackie, who uses her holiday newsletter to make her BFF Charlotte (Heather Graham) think her life is better than it really is. But when Charlotte shows up, Jackie has to do everything she can to keep up the façade — easier said than done.
Image via Disney+/IMDb
Dashing Through The Snow — On Disney+ November 17
After a traumatic childhood, Eddie (Ludacris) is done with Christmas. But when his estranged wife Allison (Teyonah Parris) asks him to bring their daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) to work on Christmas Eve, Eddie and Charlotte run into a Nick (Lil Rel Howery), a mysterious man who might just help Eddie believe in Christmas again.
Image via Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc.
EXmas — On Amazon Freevee November 17
Exes Graham (Robbie Amell) and Ali (Leighton Meester) are both missing Graham's family this year, so, naturally, they decide to spend the holidays with the people they love. The only problem? They didn't realize each other was coming. Now it's up to the family to figure out who gets to stay until Christmas morning.
Image via Hallmark
A Merry Scottish Christmas — On Hallmark November 18
Hallmark queen (and Mean Girl!) Lacey Chabert is back in this brand new Christmas movie. Lindsay and her estranged brother Brad (Scott Wolf) reunite with their mom in Scotland, but the Christmas family reunion unearths a huge family secret. Party of Five fans are going to love this reunion!
Image via Great American Family Channel
A Paris Christmas Waltz — On GAF November 19
Emma (Jen Lilley) is novice dancer who gets paired up with professional Leo (Matthew Morrison) for a Parisian dance competition. What's more romantic than a waltz in the city of love?
Image via Hallmark
A Biltmore Christmas — On Hallmark November 26
One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz plays Lucy, a screenwriter who books the first adaptation of the classic (fictional) movie His Merry Wife! since 1947. Lucy's sent to Biltmore Estate for research, and ends up getting sent back in time to 1947. Now, as she gets closer to film star Jack (Kristoffer Polaha), Lucy has to do everything in her power to keep the future from changing.
Image via Claudette Barius/Prime Video
Candy Cane Lane — On Prime Video December 1
Chris (Eddie Murphy) gets in over his head after making a deal with elf Pepper (Jillian Bell) to win the neighborhood Christmas decorating contest. Now, Pepper's brought the 12 Days of Christmas to life and Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their kids have to break the spell before Christmas is ruined.
Image via A+E Networks/Lifetime
A Cowboy Christmas Romance — On Lifetime December 9
A week before Christmas, real estate closer Lexie (Jana Kramer) gets sent to the one place she never wanted to return to: her hometown. Now Lexie has to convince Coby (Adam Senn) to leave his family's land, and make peace with the family she left behind ten years ago.
Image via Petr Maru/A+E Networks/Lifetime
Yes, Chef! Christmas — On Lifetime December 10
Culinary school instructor Alicia (Tia Mowry) decides she's finally going to prioritize her dreams, and competes in the annual Kringle Cook-Off. But when she learns a family secret that could help her become a respected chef, she gets the help of Kringle protégé, Logan (Luke Humphrey). Now it's up to Alicia to win the cook-off and become the head chef she knows she can be.
Lead image via Hallmark
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!