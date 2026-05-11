Euphoria season 3 (currently airing on HBO Max) seems to be the center of a new controversy every single week. Fans of the show have talked about everything from the backlash to Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) OnlyFans plotline to using photographer Petra Collins' aesthetic before she was reportedly asked to direct, then dropped from the show.

But the latest bombshell that came at the end of Euphoria season 3 episode 5 isn't exactly a controversy, it's just a big old shocker: the show might have actually just killed Rue (the role that's earned Zendaya two Emmys in 2020 and 2022). But, like, there's no way, right?

Here's what happened at the end of Euphoria season 3 episode 5, "This Little Piggy." Stream it on HBO Max now.

Rue finds herself in another life or death situation. All season long, Rue has been working for Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), who owns and runs a strip club, as well as giving the DEA secret intel behind Alamo and Laurie's backs. Well, at the end of episode five, Magick (Rosalía) and Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) are concerned about whether Rue is actually loyal to them. So she's taken into the middle of Alamo's ranch, and instructed to dig a hole. But while she's still inside, she ends up getting buried right up to her neck so only her head is exposed...meaning she can see everything but can't defend herself. Thanks! I hate it! Alamo rides in on a horse, swinging a polo club, while a dirt-covered Rue screams — and right before the screen cuts to black, he goes to hit her in the head. Personally, I'm still not over the fact that a golf club to the skull is how The Last of Us kills Joel (Pedro Pascal), so this is a very sensitive topic for me. And now we have to wait a whole week to find out if she survived.

And Maddy and Cassie have their fair share of drama. The other major drama in this season of Euphoria is Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy's fallout (Alexa Demie), and their back-and-forth frenemy relationship. There's all the drama after Cassie chose Nate (Jacob Elordi) over Maddy, then only seemed to want to rekindle the friendship because Maddy was a manager...until she learned Maddy hadn't been totally honest with her and wanted to get a new manager. Well, when Maddy gets Cassie an unexpected audition on the soap opera Lexi (Maude Apatow) works for, so it looks like all's well that ends well...for now.

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