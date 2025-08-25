Candles are the ultimate fall mood-setters, instantly making your home feel both cozy and kind of magical. Whether you’re curling up with a good book, gathering friends for a harvest-inspired dinner, or simply craving that snug, autumnal vibe, the right scent can transform any room into a seasonal sanctuary. Think the warm, spicy swirl of cinnamon and clove, the nostalgic sweetness of pumpkin pie, or crisp apple and creamy vanilla drifting through the air. These fall favorites don’t just light up your space — they capture the whole scent of the season.

Try these cozy fall-scented candles!

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Brown Ribbed Glass Candle Bring autumn coziness home with this best-selling candle. Think creamy pumpkin, warm cinnamon, and a hint of citrus, all wrapped in a chic ribbed glass vessel. Hand-poured in the USA with an 85-hour burn, it’s basically fall-in-a-jar and the perfect excuse to light up sweater weather.

Anthropologie Rewined Pumpkin Martini Glass Candle Meet your new favorite fall nightcap — in candle form. Pumpkin Martini blends pumpkin with cinnamon spice and a swirl of sweet vanilla, evoking cozy evenings by the fire. Hand-poured in the USA with a 70-hour burn, it’s indulgent and inviting.

Amazon P.F. Candle Co. Seasonal Fall Autumn Scented Soy Wax Candle Bring autumn home with P.F. Candle Co.’s seasonal soy wax candle (a B+C fave!), blending cozy spices and warm notes for ultimate fall vibes.

Nordstrom Apotheke Pumpkin Ginger Classic Scented Candle This isn’t your average pumpkin candle — it’s a bit more elevated. Think roasted pumpkin with a spicy kick of ginger, cardamom, and clove, softened by creamy coconut milk and vanilla musk. It comes in a sleek glass vessel that glows golden as it burns, it’s cozy and sophisticated.



Anthropologie Woody White Birch & Pumpkin Mini Glass Pumpkin Candle This woody scent layers nutmeg and cinnamon bark with cedarwood for a flannel shirt and golden leaves vibe. Hand-poured into a glass vessel with a 19-hour burn time, it’s the perfect candle to spark a warm, nostalgic mood.

Sweet Water Decor Sweet Water Fall Leaves Candle Light up your childhood memories with this fall leaves scented candle with notes of apple, orange, cinnamon, and cloves.

Rejuvenation Rejuvenation Harvest Pumpkin Linnea Candle Handcrafted in small batches, this candle gives pumpkin, thyme, and warm spices for the coziest of scents.

Homesick Homesick Grandma's Kitchen This candle smells like buttery apple pie, snickerdoodles and sugar cookies warm from the oven. Sweet vanilla and spice make it pure nostalgia for grandma's kitchen in the fall.

Nordstrom Brooklyn Candle Studio Toasted Pumpkin Fall Candle Toasted pumpkin seeds, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon notes are the scent of chill in the air and soup on the stove. Made in Brooklyn, these soy wax candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.

Amazon Nest Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle Your favorite tea and this blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon will warm you right up this season.

Amazon Calyan Wax Apples & Maple Bourbon Your sweet tooth might be tempted by this brown sugar, maple syrup, baked apple and a drop or two of Kentucky's finest infused with cinnamon leaf, tangerine, mandarin, and orange essential oils. Yum!

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Candle This beeswax candle fills your home with warm pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove in a chic quiet luxury vessel.

Forvr Mood Forvr Mood Spice of Life Candle B+C editor Jasmine loves this fiery, bold fragrance that blends ginger, lemongrass, and clementine. Forvr Mood collab'd with Claude Kameni, an African designer who uses traditional Nigerian patterns, to design each vessel with a custom Kameni print. It makes a great gift!

Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne Cedar Candle Grab your cozy fall sweater and sit by a (small) fire with Kayne's collection of best-selling candles.

HomeCourt HomeCourt Cece Candle This home fragrance brand from Friends' Courtney Cox uses eco-friendly ingredients and nature-inspired scents. The Cece Candle has notes of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather and it's so lovely for fall.



(Malin + Goetz) (Malin + Goetz) Leather Candle The rustic smell of smooth leather combined with muted florals has a bit of a '70s vintage vibe.

Public Goods Public Goods Cedar & Suede Soy Candle This sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, and notes of leather bring you warm and woodsy spice at home.

Baobab Collection Les Prestigieuses Encre De Chine Scented Candle This is another editor favorite with hints of leather, sequoia, and amber.

Buck Mason Buck Mason Lone Pine Candle B+C editor Kayla loves this hand-poured ceramic candle inspired by Lone Pine, California with notes of atlas cedar, charred hickory, musk, and amber. "I use it every day, it's that good!," she says.

Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle B+C editor Haley loves this popular citrus scent for fall with sugared oranges, lemons, and limes. Plus, the pearl-esque jar goes with all of her home decor as she shifts from season to season!

